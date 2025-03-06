New Essay Anthology Highlights ‘Young Zionist Voices’

There’s antisemitism on the streets of major cities; a pervasive anti-Israel climate on college campuses; and an international effort to delegitimize Israel. Yet, despite all the bad, there’s still hope in the form of an emerging cohort of young and outspoken Zionist leaders.

That’s the takeaway from the recently published “Young Zionist Voices: A New Generation Speaks Out,” an essay anthology featuring 31 contributions from young adult Jewish thought leaders who identify as Zionist.

In the book, essays blending the personal with the observational offer insights on what it means to support Israel post-Oct. 7.

Contributors include Jewish activist Shabbos Kestenbaum, who led a lawsuit against Harvard alleging the university failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students; Los Angeles native and rabbi Elana Rabishaw, who currently leads a congregation in Boca Raton, Florida; African-American Jewish rapper Noah Shufutinsky, known by his stage name “Westside Gravy;” and Shanie Reichman, who, although not yet 30, was recently named director of strategic initiatives at Israel Policy Forum.

Over 270 pages, the authors share ways they felt isolated in the aftermath of Oct. 7. But for many, the anti-Israel forces, rather than being a source of discouragement, has emboldened them to fully embrace Zionism as an essential part of their Jewish identity.

“There’s an undercurrent of anger in this book, which I think is important to pay attention to, a frustration of having been abandoned by progressive allies, failed by institutions that didn’t protect us from antisemitism, and still they’re coming with a very positive energy,” David Hazony, who edited the essay anthology, said. “And some would go as far as to say it’s time to say straight up, ‘Zionism is Judaism.’”

Hazony, who serves as director and a senior fellow at the Z3 Institute for Jewish Priorities, spoke about curating the essays featured in the book during a Feb. 27 panel discussion at Sinai Temple.

“This project was eye-opening for me, because it was my first look at what’s going on inside the minds of the most active, most engaged Jewish [leaders],” he said.

Zack Bodner, president and CEO of the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto, and Alissa Bernstein, assistant director at American Jewish Committee Los Angeles, joined Hazony on the panel. Rabbi David Wolpe, emeritus rabbi at Sinai Temple, moderated the conversation.

Bernstein contributed an essay to the book titled “Young Jews are Finally Learning to Fight Back.”

“In the months since Oct. 7, the Jewish community has been a punching bag for a global rage against Israel—because, and only because, the Jewish state is defending itself,” Bernstein writes. “Many young Jews seem to be waking up to this fact; I see more Jewish pride, Jewish joy, and resilience than I could have ever expected.”

While Bernstein works for AJC, not all the contributors to the anthology are “professional” Jews—those working for Jewish or Israel-focused organizations. Not all are even American. The book offers the perspective of Maya Platek, a senior at Columbia University who was born in Israel, raised in Tokyo and authors the essay, “Israeli and Proud at Columbia.” Melbourne, Australia-based writer Josh Feldman contributes an essay declaring, “Jews Are Different, Time to Embrace It.”

Bodner, who leads the JCC in Palo Alto, contributed the book’s afterword. During the panel, which was held in an intimate space at Sinai’s Westwood campus, he likened the young, pro-Israel Jews who contributed essays to the anthology to modern-day Maccabees.

“In a moment like now, with so much fear, so much darkness, so much worry, this is the antidote to that,” Bodner said. “This book will give you that hope, will let you see the future is bright, that there’s a new generation of Maccabees out there that will lead the way.”

Wicked Son Books, which specializes in books of Jewish interest, published the recent anthology in partnership with Z3 Project, an initiative of the Oshman Family JCC that describes itself as a “hub for the next stage in American and Israeli Jewish life.”

Z3—which means Zionism 3.0— was, Bodner said, “intentionally built as a movement that brings Israelis and Diaspora Jews together.” “Young Zionist Voices,” meanwhile, is one of several books that have come out under the auspices of the Z3 Institute.

While much has been said about Gen Z being TikTok-obsessed, permanently affected by the COVID-prompted lockdowns and all-too-comfortable with staying at home and staring at their phones, the book challenges that notion head-on. Bernstein, for her part, said older generations can rest assured that there are plenty of younger Jews who are feeling newly empowered to take on the responsibilities and mantle of Jewish leadership going forward.

“We’re not as lost as previous generations may think. We have a lot of pride and a lot of resolve and a lot of questions. I think this book shows that we encourage asking questions, and we really want to have meaningful conversations with people,” she said. “Jews from all walks of life in this young generation know what they’re talking about and are ready for the torch to be passed.”

To purchase or learn more about “Young Zionist Voices,” visit z3project.org/books.