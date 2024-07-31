Focus Groups on Campus Antisemitism Show What a Difference Administrations Can Make

At the StandWithUs International Conference, an Israel-focused training conference for StandWithUs high school interns and college fellows, Jewish fellows had the option to sign up for focus groups to describe their experiences on campus before and after Oct. 7. Because focus groups are inherently small research interview groups, we cannot use these results to make broader statements about the experiences of other Jewish students on campus. However, multiple surveys have reported an alarming increase in hostilities on campus, and this was an opportunity to explore that trend further.

The majority of students we interviewed went from having relatively quiet campus environments to dangerous ones with major incidents, such as vandalism and assault.

The majority of students we interviewed went from having relatively quiet campus environments to dangerous ones with major incidents, such as vandalism and assault. Increases in antisemitism seem to be exacerbated and built upon the previous level of antisemitism experienced on that campus prior to Oct. 7. In contrast, we heard from some students whose administrations have been very supportive, resulting in a safer environment even in the face of attacks perpetrated by other students. The focus groups consistently identified that the experiences of Jewish students on campus, be they positive or negative, are greatly influenced by their university administration.

Minor incidents escalating to major incidents on campus after Oct. 7:

At the University of Miami, Brenda (all names changed for privacy) felt safe and supported before Oct. 7. She openly expressed her Jewish identity without concern, stating “I’m a loud and proud Jew… and I never had to think twice about being loud and proud (and) feel safe and supported… before Oct. 7.”

After the Hamas massacre, things completely changed. Student groups who were “in support of terror, hosting teach-ins, and spreading disinformation,” gained a large following on social media. As a result, she feels fearful in class, because she “wonders who around me supports … genocide of the Jews.” In addition, Brenda was harassed via social media by a fellow student, who called her a “racist,” “in support of genocide” and other unspeakable names. She blocked and reported the student, at which point the school issued a no contact order. The student then looked up her email online and continued to harass her. The school held him accountable for his actions in accordance with its “no tolerance” policy, and did not allow him to register for classes until he sat down for a hearing. Brenda felt that she was taken seriously and supported on campus, which changed her experience of the incident.

Adrienne from Montclair State University in New Jersey noted a quiet campus before Oct. 7, with an inactive Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). Jewish students encountered no significant issues. Since then, “the harassment and online bullying has (gotten) really bad for Jews.” It was the semester that Oct. 7 took place, and the president of SJP consistently came to class with a Palestinian flag and hateful rhetoric. Adrienne decided that “seeing him come in every day with his flag, I’m just gonna come in with mine. He already knows who I am, because I’m very much, loud and proudly the president of my Hillel … if I already am a target, I may as well lean in all the way, and not be a scared one.” She also shared that, “from the university, the complete lack of caring is more concerning to me than what the students are doing.”

At the University of Cincinnati: Jon reported minor antisemitic incidents (that were not perceived as malicious) before Oct. 7, such as the menorah outside of Chabad being ripped down by a drunk fraternity guy. Jon says that he had formed a great relationship with the SJP by asking them to coffee and creating dialogue and collaboration.

After Oct. 7, Jon put up an Israeli flag outside of his fraternity house and two days later the house was egged. A few weeks after that, someone entered through the side door and defecated on the floor, after which the police and administration got involved. In a conversation with the Director of Student Affairs, Jon states that she was “very comfortable telling me that the calling for the genocide of Jews depends on the context…and that just made me so sick to my stomach … being in that office and having her tell it very comfortably to my face …” Jon walks around with his “head on a swivel. I’m so scared … to wear something like this that says Israel on it … because people know who I am … I’m scared a lot, but I am not afraid. I’ll continue to wear my Israel clothing and stand up.”

Major incidents before Oct. 7 which only got worse:

Dahlia from UC Santa Cruz vividly describes that her campus “has always been a social justice warriors’ campus, everyone is extremely neoliberal … extremely socialist and borderline communist loving.” The students want everyone to be “treated equal … (and) represented.” They also seem to want to “take back colonialism.” Dahlia noted a lot of anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment. Targeting and harassment of Jewish students both online and in person, as well as issues with the SJP and the MSA (Muslim Students Association), which eventually was disbanded due to antisemitism, contributed to the hostile environment. Dahlia adds other incidents of antisemitism including “a Hitler birthday party, on 04/20 … if you guys didn’t know, that’s Hitler’s birthday.” She also cited issues with professors and Teaching Assistants (TAs), including a TA who stated that “Jews were cooperative with the Holocaust.”

After Oct. 7, SJP, and JAWS (Jews Against White Supremacy), an anti-Zionist group that opposes Israel’s existence created hostility on campus. “I feel scared,” said Dahlia. “During the fall quarter I became a recluse… I stayed home … I didn’t feel safe on campus … I got really paranoid … I was convinced that someone was going to hurt me … I was constantly looking over my shoulder… in lectures … convinced … what if someone behind me could want to kill me…everyone knows me … but I don’t let it stop me from showing my Judaism … I’ll talk in Hebrew… wear my Jewish star … I’m not ashamed … I will be loud and proud even though it’s hard sometimes.” Dahlia states that trying to engage the administration “was a lot of pulling teeth…” but because they have made some minimal efforts to engage after many attempts, she feels hopeful that things can change.

No incidents before or after Oct. 7:

It is notable that the only student who reported no incidents before or after Oct. 7 came from Pepperdine University, a Christian college in Malibu, California. Connor reported that the campus was completely quiet before the attack and remained quiet afterwards. The official stance of the university is pro-Israel, and they released a pro-Israel statement. Connor wears a yarmulke in public and has gotten approval for a mezuzah on his dorm. He stated that he is “very proud and happy” to report this about his campus.

Conclusion

Even on campuses where student groups exhibit hostility and violence, university administration support can significantly improve the Jewish student experience, including feelings of safety and hopefulness. Conversely, at universities where student groups are antagonistic and the administration does not support Jewish students, there is a heightened sense of fear, concern, and lack of safety. This should serve as a reminder to administrators about how much influence they have, and their responsibility to do everything in their power to stand up for Jewish students.

Alexandra Fishman Ph.D. is Director of Data & Analytics at StandWithUs, an international, non-partisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism.