Win Gold with this Olympic Torch Bouquet

If making bouquets were an Olympic sport, this torch bouquet would be the G.O.A.T. Give it as a gift if you’re going to an Olympics watch party. Or just run around the neighborhood holding it up and revel in the cheers (in your head). It’s so easy to make, you can get straight 10s even if you’re an absolute beginner.

What you’ll need:

Brown paper

Red and yellow tissue paper

Red or yellow tulips

1. Cut a piece of brown paper into a 10-inch square. (I cut up a brown paper bag.) Then roll it into a cone and tape it securely.

2. Wrap tulips in red and yellow tissue paper. The red and yellow paper looks like flames, and the tulips are also flame-shaped.

3. Insert the paper and tulips into the cone.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.