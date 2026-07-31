fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Temple Beth Am-Pressman Academy Gala, Bubbela Party at Venice Beach

Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

July 31, 2026
Pressman Academy Education Cabinet Chairs: Josh Kaplan, Rachel Weber, Shani Fisher, Head of School Erica Rothblum, Elyssa Elbaz, Karen Fried and Jennifer Elad. Photos courtesy of Temple Beth Am

The Temple Beth Am-Pressman Academy gala was held on June 14 in honor of outgoing Temple President Jacqui Jacobs and the outgoing chair of the Conservative congregation’s Education Cabinet Shani Fisher.

Appropriately, the event’s theme was “Leadership with Heart.”

Temple Beth Am-Presman Academy Gala Co-Chair Joanna Kasirer, Honoree Jacqui Jacobs, Honoree Shani Fisher and Gala Co-Chair Anamay Carmel. Photos courtesy of Temple Beth Am

Jacobs, the congregation’s outgoing president, joined Temple Beth Am in 2010 and, according to the synagogue’s leadership, “has enriched our community ever since.” Fisher and her husband, Seth, have called Pressman Academy and Beth Am home since relocating from New York in 2011. Their two sons have been raised at Beth Am and the community has been central to their family’s life.

Jennifer Low; Beth Am Executive Director Sheryl Goldman; Marshall Temkin; Susan Hetsroni; Jacqui Jacobs; Mark Wolf; Virginia Maas; Robert Ring; Mike Cohn; Diane Shapiro; Stuart Tochner; Avi Peretz and Rabbi Adam Kligfeld turn out to last month’s Temple Beth Am-Pressman Academy gala.

A Conservative congregation, Temple Beth Am is located near Pico-Robertson. The congregation’s day school, Pressman Academy, engages students in general and Judaic studies.

The Bubbela beach party in Venice Beach brings together young professionals looking to form friendships and connections. Courtesy of Mem Global

Venice Beach turned into Tel Aviv at the end of June for an event hosted by Bubbela, a local initiative that engages Jewish young adults. Organized by sisters Karina and Alexa Zysman, more than 100 people came to the Tel Aviv-themed beach block party, which started at Dudley Market with wines and small bites, before heading to the beach for mindfulness, wellness activities, Spikeball, Matkot and beach volleyball.

“This was our love letter to a Tel Aviv summer day that we so fondly reminisce about,” the Zysman sisters said. “If you’ve ever spent a summer afternoon in Tel Aviv, you know the specific feeling we wanted to evoke. Sun on your face, turning strangers into friends, slowing down and nowhere else to be. We know not everyone made it to Israel this summer, so we’re doing the next best thing and bringing Israel to us.”

BUBBELA, an initiative of Mem Global, also partnered with Jumbo Time Wines to offer an in-person sampling and tasting of their best wine at the event.

“As someone who just recently moved to L.A. and has been looking to find my Jewish community, Bubbela events have become the thing I look forward to most,” one participant shared. “This one in particular, from the wine tasting to the reflective sound bath, captured exactly what makes these gatherings different from anything else out there.”

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Blessings of a Broken World

July 30, 2026

Without the longing and passion that come with failures and mistakes, without the introspection required by repentance, one cannot become the best possible version of themselves.

Chicken With a Lemony Twist

July 30, 2026

The huge plus is that a super, simple sheet pan recipe results in a dish that looks so impressive and sophisticated.

Troubled Marriage

July 30, 2026

As Netanyahu visits Trump, Israelis look to Washington with wearier eyes. What does the future hold for the relationship?

Tu b’Av and Redemption

July 29, 2026

On Tu b’Av, the full moon rises. The same people who mourned begin to dance. The same nation who splintered begins to seek one another out again in the vineyards, in the fields, in the moments of vulnerability and return.

Mission to the Jewish Community of Ethiopia

July 29, 2026

I didn’t even know that there were still Jews left in Ethiopia, but what I encountered there firsthand was a thriving Jewish community, with some very significant struggles.

The Myth of the Marxist Mishpacha

July 29, 2026

The Jewish immigrant who organized for a 40-hour work week did not do so to give his grandchildren a politics that asks them to feel guilty for their education, their professional success or their attachment to a Jewish state.

Framing the Faith of Maimonides

July 29, 2026

In this enriching new edition of the classic code of Jewish law, readers can delve deeply into the mind of Maimonides, from his analysis of the commandments to the controversies that have accompanied his writings, offering a window into the wisdom of one of our tradition’s preeminent thinkers.

Finding Communal Comfort

July 29, 2026

In the book of Isaiah, God calls the prophet to comfort the Jewish people. But we know this is really something we must do for one another.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.