Because — A poem for Parsha Eikev

Eikev — because (Deuteronomy 7:12–11:25)

Because of what we’ve said

Because of what we’ve done

Because of our complaints

Because of our melted jewelry

Because we’ve rebelled

Because we can’t live on bread alone

Because of what we’re about to do

Because we’ll learn to navigate

milk and honey as we go

Because the things we love are not

the Thing we should love

Because we forget the number One

Because we should say the number One

every time we gather

We should put the number One

on our doorsteps, gates and foreheads

We should put the number One

on the lips of our children

Because of what they have the potential to do.

Because if we do good, we get good

This is the geometry of the Torah

The if / then logic that paves the way

Because there is no other way

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 30 books including “Begin the Beget” and “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net