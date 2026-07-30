Print Issue: Troubled Marriage | July 31, 2026
Chicken With a Lemony Twist
The huge plus is that a super, simple sheet pan recipe results in a dish that looks so impressive and sophisticated.
Delicious Plant-Based Treats for Wellness Month
With summer produce at its peak – and the heat so hard to beat – it’s a great time to add more light, healthy treats to your rotation.
Table for Five: Eikev
Counting Our Blessings
Troubled Marriage
As Netanyahu visits Trump, Israelis look to Washington with wearier eyes. What does the future hold for the relationship?
A Rabbi Explains What’s Jewish About ‘The Odyssey’
In both, there’s sacrifices, there’s tribal identity, there’s a concern for honor and dignity. And then there are these huge, glaring differences
Tu b’Av and Redemption
On Tu b’Av, the full moon rises. The same people who mourned begin to dance. The same nation who splintered begins to seek one another out again in the vineyards, in the fields, in the moments of vulnerability and return.
Mission to the Jewish Community of Ethiopia
I didn’t even know that there were still Jews left in Ethiopia, but what I encountered there firsthand was a thriving Jewish community, with some very significant struggles.
The Myth of the Marxist Mishpacha
The Jewish immigrant who organized for a 40-hour work week did not do so to give his grandchildren a politics that asks them to feel guilty for their education, their professional success or their attachment to a Jewish state.
Professors Should Fight Campus Jew-Hatred as Educators, Not Bureaucrats
These are educational institutions. But most universities have allowed bureaucrats – in Washington and on campus – to hijack what could be “teachable moments.”
Framing the Faith of Maimonides
In this enriching new edition of the classic code of Jewish law, readers can delve deeply into the mind of Maimonides, from his analysis of the commandments to the controversies that have accompanied his writings, offering a window into the wisdom of one of our tradition’s preeminent thinkers.
Hope in Faith, Faith in Hope
Will Americans ever regain trust in our institutions? I think so.
Finding Communal Comfort
In the book of Isaiah, God calls the prophet to comfort the Jewish people. But we know this is really something we must do for one another.
Leaving Behind a Better World
The America my generation seems to be leaving our kids and grandkids is not safer nor saner, and it breaks my heart.
Boy George Releases Song Calling Out Israel’s Critics
The Culture Club singer shared a new song, “We Will Dance Again,” while calling out fellow musicians’ “selective memories” and “mouthing like sheep.”
Was Our Golden Age Fool’s Gold?
We didn’t think that we were living in a “Golden Age,” because it did not occur to us that what we were experiencing was only a temporary respite from centuries of animosity and intolerance.
Genocide Shmenocide
Since Israel evacuated Gaza in 2005, the Palestinian population has grown from 1.3 million to 2.1 million. In the West Bank, it has grown from 2.4 million to 3.4 million. If the Israelis were hellbent on committing genocide, it’s one of the most epic failures in military history.
Bibi’s Visit: Spin in the Air, Facts on the Ground
From Trump’s standpoint, the nuclear issue has been overtaken by the bedeviling problem of the Strait of Hormuz. What Trump sees now in Iran is a mess, not a victory.
The Obsession with Israel Is Becoming Creepy
The world’s fanatical fixation with a group that is less that 0.2 percent of the world’s population has crossed the boundaries of moral vocabulary and into creepiness.
What Will It Take?
An open revolt for Jewish rights and protections is going to have to come from Jews finally making demands and fighting back—or not at all.