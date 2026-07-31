“You Say Genocide, I Say War:” The Genius of Boy George’s New Song

Jew-haters are going crazy.

After having the field to themselves for three years, convincing much of the world that Israel rhymes with genocide, a quirky non-Jewish artist from London has rattled them.

Not just with a fabulous song with a cool reggae beat. He’s rattled them with six words:

You say genocide, I say war.

The Jewish community has spent hundreds of millions trying and failing to make Israel’s case, and here is cutesy singer Boy George, icon of the 80s, with six words that puts us all to shame.

You say genocide, I say war.

Fire the PR consultants. Shred the communications plans. Dump the PR committees. Forget about clever influencers.

You say genocide, I say war.

I wrote a column recently about the power of words. Well, I don’t think I’ve seen six better words to make the case against genocide.

Need I elaborate?

The absolute best defense against the calumny of genocide is that Israel was defending itself against another attempted genocide, the one from Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Boy George is telling the world that Israel was in a defensive war against genocide.

Look how he continues the song:

When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for

Does it get ugly? You bet it does

When I know you wanna kill

Every last one of us

Every last one of us

In other words, things got ugly because Hamas wanted to kill every last Jew. And what says “genocide” better than a Jew-hating terror group sworn to Israel’s destruction wanting to kill every last Jew– babies and young girls included?

You never mention October 7

Young girls raped against trees…for the crime of dancing

George is relentless:

You condemn the Jews, with selective memory

Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep

Propaganda fuelled by the Internet feels so weak

And for an exclamation, joy and defiance:

But trust me, we will dance again

Wе will dance again

We will dance again

Why do you think the song has triggered such a backlash among the “Israel rhymes with genocide” crowd?

Because it demolishes their case.

Not with a smart social media post. Not with a brilliant analysis of antizionism. Not with a rebuttal full of facts.

It does it with the elegance of brevity, the ruthlessness of common sense, and the seduction of a great song.

“The track has caused a furor online,” The New York Times reports.

No kidding.

The Jew-hating knives are out. The backlash has begun– calls for boycotts, frantic attempts to smear both song and the singer, anything to kill this meteor that is making the case for the world’s most condemned country.

Something has changed in the zeitgeist that few people have noticed.

People who go against Israel are now the conformists. They follow the herd. They play it safe. They’re dull.

Defending Israel is now for the rebels.

Zionism is the new counterculture.

Maybe that’s why Boy George is taking all the incoming fire and hanging proud and tough.

He’s a born rebel.

He’ll even sacrifice playing in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

When someone denounced him as “Zionist scum” on social media, he replied, “Jew love is true love.”

When friends recommended that he “pipe down” and let the uproar blow over, he replied on X:

“I’m afraid it’s not an option.”

It all makes sense when you hear the last words of his song: “If you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews.”

Who would have thunk it?

An army of one has shown up to defend an ancient people.