Three Cheers for This Beer Mug Flower Arrangement

Not all floral arrangments have to be frou-frou.
Picture of Jonathan Fong

Jonathan Fong

June 21, 2024
Photos by Jonathan Fong

Not all floral arrangments have to be frou-frou. This beer mug arrangement is perfect for the manly-man in your life, but it’s also a fun centerpiece for a summer barbecue or a tailgate party. And you won’t believe how easy it is to put together.

What you’ll need:

Glass beer mug
Gold glass gems
White hydrangea stem

1. Start with a glass beer mug. I bought this one for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

2. Fill the glass with gold-colored glass gems and water. The glass gems were $5 at Joann crafts store with a 50% off coupon.

3. For the foamy head, we’ll use a white hydrangea stem. You can also use carnations or another white, fluffy flower. Place the hydrangea stem into the middle of the glass beads. If you have trouble inserting it, remove a few beads until the stem slides through.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.

