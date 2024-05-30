Say Mazel Tov with Graduation Cap Gift Jars

In my day, graduations only took place at middle school, high school and college. Now, however, kids are honored at commencement ceremonies beginning in pre-kindergarten.

With a crop of graduation ceremonies to attend this season, you’ll need to come up with graduation gifts as well. Here’s an easy and creative way to present a cash gift: mason jars topped with a graduation cap, filled with dollar bills rolled up like diplomas.

It almost makes me feel like going back to school so I can graduate and get a gift like this. Almost.

What you’ll need:

Glass jar

Black cardstock

Scissors

Brad fastener

Yarn

Dollar bills

Ribbon

1. Cut a square piece of black cardstock that is larger than the diameter of your jar lid by about an inch. I cut mine to five inches. Instead of black cardstock, you can use the graduate’s school color.

2. Poke a hole in the center and attach a brass brad. Wrap a piece of yarn around the brad so that it extends past the edge of the black square by about four inches.

3. Create loops out of another piece of yarn until you have five loops that are four inches long. Using the yarn that is wrapped around the brad, tie a knot in the middle of the loops. Cut off the ends of the loop. Then tape or glue the cap to the top of a glass jar.

4. Roll dollar bills and tie a ribbon around them to look like diplomas. Place the dollar bill diplomas inside the jar.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.