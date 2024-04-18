Make Felt Seder Plate Elements

How is this seder plate different from other seder plates? Well, everything is made of felt.

This felt seder plate may not be edible but it is certainly enriching, as creating it is a great way to help kids learn about the different items that go on a seder plate.

For this activity, the elements will be:

1) Maror – horseradish

2) Z’roa – shank bone

3) Charoset – apple

4) Chazeret – lettuce leaf

5) Karpas – parsley sprig

6) Beitzar – egg

I’ll illustrate the process of making the felt elements by using the apple as an example.

What you’ll need:

Felt

Scissors

Glue

Polyester fiberfill or cotton balls

1. Trace an apple shape on felt. Stack two pieces of felt on top of each other and cut out the apple shape so you have two identical pieces.

2. Cut out accent pieces that will give the apple dimension. I cut out the white wedge, black seeds and a green leaf. Glue these accents to the felt with a craft glue like Tacky Glue.

3. Apply glue around the edge of one piece. Don’t go all the way around with the glue. Leave one part unglued so there will be an opening. Press the two pieces together and allow the glue to set.

4. Fill the apple with a little polyester fiberfill. You can also use cotton balls. The one element that does not need to be filled with fiberfill is the parsley sprig.

5. Apply glue to the open edges and press together. A clothespin helps to keep it sealed in place until the glue dries.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.