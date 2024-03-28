fbpx
Make a Star of David Pendant with Drinking Straws

Jonathan Fong

Jonathan Fong

March 28, 2024
Photos by Jonathan Fong

Since Oct. 7, sales of Star of David jewelry have soared as people have wanted to show their support for Israel. That got me thinking it would be great to create an activity for kids to create their own Magen David pendants to wear. 

My craft material of choice was drinking straws. I used plastic straws from IKEA that I’ve had forever. IKEA actually doesn’t make plastic straws anymore because they’re not good for the environment, but you can make these with paper straws as well. My straws were also bendy straws, so I worked with that flexible feature, though straight straws work just as well. 

Besides necklaces, these Star of David pendants would make festive garlands for decorations. Believe me, once you make one, you’ll want to make a bunch of them.

What you’ll need:

Drinking
Straws
Ruler
Pencil
Scissors
Glue

1. With a pencil, mark a point on the straw at 2 1/4″, 4 1/2″ and 6 3/4″. 

2. Bend the straw where you marked it with the pencil. 

3. At the end of the straw after the pencil mark at 6 3/4″, use scissors to cut a slit.

4. Form a triangle by bending the straw at the pencil marks and tucking in the end with the slit into the opposite end. Use a drop of glue to hold the two ends together. Then make a second triangle.

5. Apply two drops of glue to each side of one of the triangles. 

6. Position the second triangle on top of the first one, aligning it where you placed the drops of glue. Tie string or yarn to the star to create a necklace.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.

