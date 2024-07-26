Ayelet Raymond Reinvents Herself as Kosher Barbie

Around 360 social media influencers were invited to a unique event held in New York City, “Voices for Truth: Influencers United Against Antisemitism.” The summit, held at The Glasshouse, was hosted in partnership with the Israeli Foreign Ministry and featured well-known figures such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen and singer Montana Tucker, who has become a prominent advocate for Israel since the war started.

Ayelet Raymond, whose public persona is Kosher Barbie, arrived at the event wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired dress that she designed herself. Raymond, born in Jerusalem to an ultra-Orthodox family, said she was never allowed to play with Barbie dolls due to her family’s religious beliefs.

“On the final step of completing the Kosher Barbie dress design,” Raymond told The Journal, “I sent a picture of the dress to my entertainment aficionado Aunt Marcelle in London for approval.” Her response: ‘You remind me of this character in “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.'”

Raymond, who didn’t have a television at home growing up, and had never watched any of Monroe’s films, then watched the clip of the song from the film and got inspired. “I decided to honor Marilyn by adding the long pink gloves she wore in the movie to the iconic Kosher Barbie dress, celebrating my Israeli roots and our Jewish spirits through fashion,” she said.

Raymond left Israel five years ago, leaving behind her Orthodox way of life as well; she never felt she belonged in the Orthodox community. It wasn’t something her family supported, but she was determined to study film and pursue a career in the entertainment world. Her family expected her to get married at a young age and have children, but she had other plans.

“The average family in our neighborhood had 12 kids,” she said. “My next-door neighbor had 19. We were only six kids and as a result, I always felt we were not religious enough. My family would have been a lot happier if I got married and had 10 kids, because if you don’t, they consider it as [though you’re] wasting your life.“

However, Raymond was not going to allow the fear of how she would be perceived in the ultra-Orthodox community to stop her. She produced a short film, “A Sweet Moment,” about a Jewish boy who ate too much candy and needed to see a dentist. The film was labeled kosher, giving it a sort of a green light for kids in that community to watch.

“All the Orthodox kids watched it,“ Raymond said. “I also produced a Purim play each year. I saved the money I made and then moved to New York, where I attended the filmmaking program at NYFA (New York Film Academy).”

Once in New York, Raymond allowed herself to take off the long skirts and elbow-length sleeves and start dressing differently. It was there that she also created her persona as Kosher Barbie, designing all of her outfits herself. Since Oct. 7, she has started incorporating a yellow ribbon in her Kosher Barbie outfits, calling for the return of all hostages.

While attending the influencer summit, Raymond met Oli London, who she described as “a real-life Ken.” London is known for undergoing multiple surgeries so he resembles the K-Pop star Jimin of BTS, but to Raymond “he looked just like the doll.”

Most of the influencers at the summit were Jewish, but some, like London, were not.

“I asked him why he have decided to support Israel and he said, ‘After witnessing the horrors of the Oct. 7 videos and seeing what Hamas did, it was clear to me that I will always support Israel.” About 100 followers and supporters of Kosher Barbie arrived at the Manhattan hotel where the influencers were staying. Raymond wore her strapless pink dress with a huge Swarovski Star of David at the front.

“It was so moving,” she said. “I’ll never forget that moment. I went down the stairs with Biana, a violin player, who accompanies me in all of my appearances. She played the Israeli national anthem. It was like a scene from a movie — everyone at the hotel started singing ‘Hatikvah.’“

Raymond is now working on a new YouTube channel, “My Hebrew Land,” where she teaches children Hebrew through song with the help of young performers from the New York stage.

With her long blonde hair and pink Barbie-doll outfits, she looks a far cry from the Orthodox girl she used to be.

“I do look a lot different,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed to wear pants or any of these outfits I wear today. Maybe that’s why I became such a fashionista when I moved to New York. On the outside, I might look different, very glamorous and confident, but deep inside, I’m still that shy and good girl from Jerusalem.”