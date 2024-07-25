French Fare for Your Olympics Watch Parties

The Olympic Games kick off in Paris this week; they run from July 26 to Aug. 11. To bring some flavor to your Olympics watch parties, here are some kosher French recipes for you to enjoy!

Chef Suzi Gerber’s polenta pissaladière is a twist on a classic, family favorite.

“While pizza reigns supreme in American gatherings, the Italian go-to poses challenges for those who keep kosher, or have other dietary restrictions like dairy-free or gluten-free,” Gerber, author of “Plant-Based Gourmet: Vegan Cuisine for the Home Chef,” told The Journal. “Rooted in the Provencal cuisine of southern France, the pissaladière is a rustic French flatbread that blends the best of Mediterranean flavors; it actually predates pizza by over a century.“

Gerber’s polenta pissaladière uses a savory caramelized onion base and a dairy-free cream sauce that’s kosher and parve.

“The polenta pissaladière offers both flavor and nutritional value without compromise,” she said. “It’s the perfect way to serve beloved French foods amidst the international vibe of the Olympics.”

Polenta Pissaladière

Makes 8 slices, or 4 servings

Caramelized Onions:

2 Tbsp vegan butter

4 medium sweet onions, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup fresh basil

2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp white balsamic vinegar

5 drops black seed oil

1/2 tsp salt

Crust:

2 Tbsp ground flaxseeds

1 cup medium coarse cornmeal and more for sprinkling

1/2 cup gluten-free flour

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp celery seeds

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2/3 cup vegan melted butter

Neutral cooking oil (safflower oil, sunflower oil, or avocado oil)

Toppings:

Black olives, ideally in salt brine – not oil

Capers in rock salt

Shiitake strips tossed in dulse flakes

Cashew cream cheese or cauliflower ricotta

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh basil

Fennel fronds

To caramelize the onions, heat a sauté pan over medium heat, add the butter and the onions and cook for 10 minutes, stirring well. Then reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, add the garlic, basil, thyme, maple syrup, white balsamic vinegar, black seed oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir to combine and cook uncovered for 10 more minutes or until the onions are soft, dark and sweet.

While the onions caramelize, make 2 flax eggs by mixing the ground flaxseeds with 5 tablespoons of warm water. Let sit.

Use an immersion blender to blend the caramelized onions into a thick but smooth paste. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a medium bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, nutritional yeast, baking powder, basil, oregano, rosemary, cumin seeds, celery seeds, crushed red pepper, salt and black pepper. Stir to mix.

Add 3 cups of water, the flax eggs and the vegan melted butter to the dry ingredients. Work the mixture thoroughly with your hands, wetting your palms lightly if necessary to prevent the dough from sticking to your hands.

Coat a cast-iron pizza or crepe pan in neutral cooking oil, then heat on the stovetop for 2 minutes on medium heat.

Once the oil is hot, turn off the flame, and sprinkle a thin layer of the cornmeal in the pan before adding your batter. Spoon in the batter and spread it to cover the pan evenly and completely.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until the crust is dry at the center. Remove from the oven and add the caramelized onion sauce and all the other toppings.

Return to the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the toppings are slightly brown and soft and the bottom of the crust lifts easily and is dark around the edges.

Pro Tip: This crisps perfectly in a cast-iron crepe pan or on a pizza stone; the former makes a very attractive serving dish.

Jamie Schler loves the French pastry mirlitons.

“They are simple to make, yet big in flavor and satisfaction,” Schler, an American food and culture writer who lives in France, told The Journal. Schler’s Substack, “Life’s a Feast,” is dedicated to her specialty and passion: French food and its history.

“The almonds make a dense yet tender filling,” Schler said. “I love adding a teaspoon of my favorite jam, or a different jam for each tartlet, to balance the nuttiness with sweet fruitiness.”

Mirlitons De Rouen

Sweet Pastry Crust:

1 ¼ cups (170 grams) flour

¼ cup (50 grams) sugar

½ tsp baking powder

¼ cup finely ground almonds, hazelnuts (optional)

7 tablespoons Tbsp (100 grams) unsalted butter, cubed

1 egg, lightly beaten

Combine flour, sugar and baking powder in a mixing bowl. If adding the finely ground nuts, add it to the dry ingredients now, as well. Using only your thumbs and fingertips, rub the butter cubes into the flour until the consistency of damp sand and there are no more large chunks of butter. With a fork, vigorously stir in the lightly beaten egg until all the dry ingredients are moistened and a dough starts to form.

Scrape and gather the dough together into a ball and place on a well-floured surface. Using the heel of one hand, lightly but firmly smear the dough little by little away from you in quick strokes to blend in the rest of the butter.

Scrape up the dough together, reflour the surface lightly and work/knead very briefly and quickly just until you have a smooth, homogenous dough.

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for only about 10 or 15 minutes, until it is firm enough to roll out easily without sticking to your work surface or rolling pin.

Roll out to approximately 1/8“ thickness. Line lightly buttered tartlet shells – I lined 12 tiny, shallow 2¼ inch wide molds (in something like a cupcake or muffin top tin) + 6 individual 2¾ inch wide tartlet molds for 18 tartlets in two sizes — I just use the tins or molds I have. Chill in the refrigerator while the oven preheats and the filling is prepared.

Filling

1 cup (3 ounces / 90 grams) ground almonds or hazelnuts

½ cup + 2 Tbsp (4.2 ounces / 120 grams) sugar

2 large eggs

¼ tsp vanilla

Scant 1/3 cup (70 ml) heavy, full fat or half fat cream

Jam of your choice (approximately 12 tsp)

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Whisk together the ground almonds and the sugar. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs until thoroughly blended, then whisk them into the almonds and sugar until the mixture is well-blended, thick and smooth. Whisk in the vanilla and the cream until smooth.

Remove the pastry shells from the refrigerator. Place a dollop – ¾ to 1 teaspoon depending upon the size of the tartlet molds you use – of jam in the center of each pastry shell. Carefully spoon or pour just enough of the batter around the jam to fill the shells up ¾ of the way.

Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until each tartlet is puffed slightly, set and a light golden in color.

Remove from the oven, gently remove the tartlets from the tins or the molds and allow to cool on racks before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.