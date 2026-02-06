We All Need a Jethro – A poem for Parsha Yitro

Yitro — Jethro (Exodus 18:1–20:23)

Appoint yourself a wise person

to advise you on how to do the

things you do, like Moses did

with Jethro, his father-in-law

who told him to not spread himself

so thin and delegate.

I have one of those too. He told me to

get in the system (it was real estate

advice) and so I did and now

in the system, I’m better than I

would have been if I wasn’t.

He told me to not put the trash can

up against the AC compressor unit.

Advice I heeded and now the

insurance company has nothing to

complain about (it all goes back to

real estate). Appoint yourself a cheerleader

who will read your poems and tell you

how unique your voice is, and you

realize he bought a copy of his

son-in-law’s (that’s you, but really

it’s all a metaphor for me) book

when you easily could have

just mailed him one. Like Moses

did with his father-in-law, Jethro

who listened to the stories of

demands and plagues and

water coming out of rocks

and seas parting, so everyone,

literally, everyone could be free.

Jethro’s eyes listened with

the wideness of ascent offerings.

Jethro rejoiced. Appoint yourself

someone like that, like Jethro who

will tell you how it is, how it should be,

and will always be on your side.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net