Trying to reciprocate the fruitful way,

Jews celebrate the trees’ New Year on every Tu B’Shvat,

poetic trees decided in a chorus they

should sing to Jews on their New Year. One brilliant tree, a nut,

said: “I’ll compose a poem like the greatest one

Jews sing on Rosh Hashanah,” and it wrote a knock off

of a prayer Jews make on their New Year, which isn’t fun,

predicting bad things that might happen, U’nettaneh Toqef.

Trees in the forest said that they would sing as they once did

when God gave Jews the Torah. In the Hallel you will find

a reference to these trees. Although none was a kosher yid,

they loved it even though they were less kin to it than kind.

The plan trees made to sing the Hallel on the Jews’ New Years

evoked from one of them a most fantastic psalm, and

God loved it so much he exclaimed, with other trees, “Three cheers!”

and added, “Henceforth you will be the first to blossom, Almond!”

However, you won’t ever hear this psalm since Jews don’t say

on Rosh Hashanah the great psalms of David called Hallel,

despite the fact that it may be the whole wide world’s birthday,

they do not say it. Ask me why! There hangs another tale!

I recalled this poem on 1/29/26, a few days before Tu Bishvat 5786, after reading that Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, in a discussion of the New Year for trees, approved Rabbi Samson Rafael Hirsch's suggestion that when Gen. 1:26 states that God uses the royal plural when creating man, "Let Us make Man," He is asking all animal and vegetable beings He created before creating the ancestor of mankind to approve of the creation of Adam One. It occurred to me, reading Hirsch's explanation of the use of the royal plural in Gen. 1:26, that the creation of Adam Two, whom God, in the second chapter of Genesis, commands to perform work on earth and guard it, reflects the fact that mankind is a partner not only of God but of nature, and that Tu Bishevat reflects this partnership just as Rosh Hashanah, New Year, reflects God's royal Supremacy. The link between Tu Bishvat is also linked to Rosh Hashanah by being a new year festival on which Hallel is not recited.