Misty Egypt Colored Memories – A poem for Parsha Beshalach

Beshalach — When he sent (Exodus 13:17–17:16)

When he sent us out of Egypt

and I couldn’t mean the word us

more sincerely…

As they keep digging, they’re

starting to recognize our footprints.

Fairy tales are becoming

primary sources. When you

think you know something

so definitively for centuries

and then the shovels come

and prove it’s something else

your memories start to change.

I’ve always remembered the walls

of water, and who was standing

next to me at the mountain.

But now I’m having visions of the

road we took out of the narrow place.

It was the long way, but They

didn’t want our physical bodies

tainting up the holy land

just our memory.

When he sent us out of Egypt

we went quickly. I left a

pot roast in the oven.

I became a vegetarian

three thousand years later

in memory of that pot roast.

It’s all about memory. When he

sent us out of Egypt, I took

everything I knew. I still have it.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net