Arson In a Fire That Badly Damaged Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Miss., Early Saturday Morning

Another poem about a fire

that burns a synagogue

that burned before

in Mississippi,

then the KKK,

who today?

And the article says “no one was hurt”

And the article says “two Torahs burned”

Then it was 1967, which the article calls

“The Civil Rights Era”

Now is 2026, which we will call

what? exactly?

Then the synagogue

burned along with the home

of the rabbi, who the article wants

me to know “spoke out against

racism and segregation” not

that he was a rabbi and

the Synagogue was a Synagogue.

The article assures me “No one

was hurt in the civil rights-era

bombings or Saturday’s fire.”

No one was hurt

No one was hurt

The article says the fire destroyed two

Torahs and damaged five others.

The article notes that a Torah that survived

the Holocaust was protected by a glass

display case and was not damaged.

The article mentions “The synagogue’s Tree

of Life plaque honoring congregants’

meaningful occasions was destroyed.”

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a hoodie

and a mask pouring liquid from a can inside the synagogue.

The article assures me “Beth Israel is planning

to immediately move forward.”

Avi Killip is a poet and rabbi who serves as the Executive Vice President at Hadar. Avi is host of the Responsa Radio podcast.