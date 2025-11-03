LA Jewish Symphony Concert, JFSLA Community Impact Network, Ziegler at Sharaka Luncheon

The Ebell of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony (LAJS), under the direction of Founding Artistic Director and Conductor Noreen Green, performed “East Meets West: A World of Jewish Music” on Oct. 12 to an enthusiastic full house. The opening event of The Ebell’s “LA Voices Free Concert Series” for the 2025-26 performance season, this multicultural concert celebrated the joy of being Jewish through the power of music and dance.

In partnership with Recovered Voices, a Colburn School initiative highlighting composers whose lives were tragically cut short by the Nazi regime, and the Keshet Chaim Dance Ensemble, renowned for its fusion of contemporary dance and Jewish culture, the LAJS provided a dynamic musical and visual storytelling experience.

“Partnering with the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony to present Chloe Pourmorady and these extraordinary artists is exactly what our LA Voices Free Concert Series is about,” The Bell of LA CEO Stacy Brightman said. “We’re committed to working with extraordinary organizations throughout Los Angeles to provide a stage for powerful performances like these, that bridge traditions, celebrate heritage, and remind us of the beauty we create when we come together as a community.”

Featured artists included Pourmorady, a Persian American vocalist and composer; Adam Millstein, a violinist who served as guest concertmaster; Keshet Chaim Dance Ensemble, which, under the direction of Eytan Avisar, brought stories to life through dynamic choreography; and Samuel Glicklich, an emerging piano virtuoso who performed “Piano Concertino” by Holocaust survivor Władysław Szpilman.

Representatives from L.A. City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky’s office were in attendance. The performers received a standing ovation in the 1,300-seat public space.

This month, Jewish Family Service LA (JFSLA) held its inaugural Community Impact Network meeting, a new leadership program empowering young adults to create social change through hands-on experience in social services, advocacy and community engagement.

Over 10 months, participants will learn from nonprofit and policy leaders, plan community initiatives like JFSLA’s Tools for School drive and Young Leaders Chanukah event and take part in the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California lobbying summit in Sacramento. The program aims to inspire the next generation of leaders to transform Los Angeles for the better and create lasting change.

JFLSA is a leading Jewish social services agency in Los Angeles. It’s focused on food services, domestic violence, aging, mental health, children and families as well as special needs life skills.

Sinai Temple’s Flesh Family Israel Center recently convened a special lunch-and-learn at the American Jewish University Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies’ Beit Midrash, with Sharaka (“Partnership”), a non-governmental organization bringing young leaders from Israel and across the Arab world together to foster dialogue, understanding and lasting connections in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

AJU Ziegler students and faculty heard directly from Sharaka representatives about how grassroots connections can transform politics, culture, and peacebuilding and engaged in a thoughtful and meaningful dialogue. The luncheon occurred during a Southern California speaking tour featuring top leadership from Sharaka.