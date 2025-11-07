Holocaust Museum LA, Beit Issie Shapiro Galas Draw Local Leadership

Holocaust Museum LA (HMLA) honored philanthropist, entrepreneur and supermodel Cindy Crawford and Holocaust survivor Ella Mandel, who will be 99 next month, with the “Award of Courage” at the museum’s annual gala on Oct. 28 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Crawford and Mandel collaborated earlier this year when they posed for “Borrowed Spotlight,” a widely recognized awareness campaign exemplifying the strength of intergenerational advocacy. Crawford uses her platform to raise awareness about antisemitism, and Mandel shares her powerful testimony and messages of hope with students and museum visitors.

“I want to be a voice for light, love and acceptance — for seeing the humanity in one another,” Crawford said in accepting the award. “This museum, and survivors like Ella, remind us where hatred leads when we stop seeing each other as part of the same human story.”

Mandel, who lost her mother, father and two sisters in the Holocaust, said, “‘Never again’ is not just my promise — it must be yours, too. Together, we can make sure that the world remembers, and that the future is safer than the past.”

Jonah Platt, a podcaster, writer, producer and celebrated star of the Broadway classic, “Wicked,” received the inaugural Roz and Abner Goldstine Advocacy Award for his groundbreaking podcast, “Being Jewish with Jonah Platt,” and Marissa Lepor, granddaughter of Holocaust survivors and president of the 3G@HMLA board, received the Jona Goldrich Visionary Award.

“If we aren’t the stewards of survivors’ stories, who will be?” Lepor, managing director at The Sage Group, an investment bank specializing in consumer brands, said, in accepting the award. “If the second, third and fourth generations don’t persistently tell them, who will? The truth is, the burden doesn’t rest solely on descendants — it’s on all of us.”

The gala raised $1.3 million to support the museum’s education programs.

Currently under construction, the museum’s expanded campus — opening in June 2026 — will double its existing footprint and increase visitor capacity to 500,000 visitors annually, including 150,000 students. Permanent exhibits will utilize cutting-edge technology to preserve Holocaust survivor testimonies.

Nearly 300 guests gathered at Sinai Temple on Oct. 28 to celebrate Beit Issie Shapiro’s 45 years of groundbreaking work in the field of disabilities. The Israel-based organization, recognized globally for its innovative therapies and inclusive programs, marked the milestone with an emotional and inspiring evening honoring resilience, hope, and human potential.

The program, “Celebrating 45 years of Making the Impossible Possible,” featured a moving testimony from “D,” an IDF soldier who was severely injured in the Swords of Iron War, following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, while saving elderly Palestinian civilians under terrorist fire. After months of rehabilitation, Beit Issie’s “Tech for Heroes” program helped “D” regain independence through smart home technology tailored to his needs.

“Beit Issie took the time to really listen and understand my struggles in coming back home,” he said. “Together, we found solutions which have helped me regain independence and focus on being the father and husband I’ve always been.”

His wife received a standing ovation as she described the emotional toll of their journey and the comfort Beit Issie brought to their family. “Beit Issie made our home accessible, but beyond the practical help, they gave us something deeper—a sense of safety, calm, and warmth,” she said.

Community leaders in attendance included American Friends of Beit Issie Shapiro West Coast Chair Uri Blackman, and Rachel Bachar, community affairs director and wife of Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Israel Bachar. Speaking about her daughter who has Down syndrome, Bachar praised the organization: “Something every parent of a child with disabilities learns quickly is that we cannot walk this road alone,” Bachar said. “Beit Issie creates an environment where children like my daughter can learn, build friendships and experience joy every single day.”

The evening was hosted by Israeli mentalist Aviv Dora, who captivated guests with his performance while highlighting Beit Issie’s global impact. Errol and Pat Fine were honored with the Lifetime of Hope Award, and Jila Farahi received the Visionary of Tomorrow Award for their leadership and dedication to advancing Beit Issie’s mission.

Beit Issie Shapiro CEO Ahmir Lerner thanked supporters and emphasized the organization’s expanded mission since Oct. 7.

“The reality of war pushed us to do more,” Lerner said. “When the war began, we adapted our expertise in helping young children with disabilities speak with the help of technology for wounded soldiers who lost their ability to communicate. That’s how ‘Tech for Heroes’ was born, and it’s grown into a national program delivering smart, personalized solutions to those who need them most.”

