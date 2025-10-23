Oct.7 Anniversary, Pico-Robertson Cleanup, AJU Seeks Video Submissions

More than 1,100 Angelenos gathered for “United in Memory: LA Remembers October 7th,” a commemorative ceremony marking the second anniversary of the October 7th massacre.

The event took place Oct. 16 at the Saban Theatre and honored the victims of the attack, supported survivors and called for the release of the remaining hostages. Los Angeles, home to the second-largest Jewish community in the United States, held the event to show solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people amid a rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide since the attacks.

Speakers included Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Israel Bachar, Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian, October 7th survivors Rom El Hai and Sabin Taasa, and leading voices from the city’s major Jewish organizations, including Jewish Federation Los Angeles CEO and Rabbi Noah Farkas; StandWithUs’ Roz Rothstein, Israeli American Council CEO Elan Carr, FIDF leader Simon Etehad and Elie Alyesmerani.

The ceremony featured a candle-lighting with bereaved families, diplomats and dignitaries in memory of the victims, fallen Israeli Defense Soldiers, and those still held hostage.

Nova Survivor Rom El-Hai. Photo by Janete Weinstein, Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles



The Milken Community School Choir Performs at the “United in Memory” gathering in Beverly Hills. Photo by Janete Weinstein, Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles

Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Israel Bachar. Photo by Orly Halevy

The second annual Pico-Robertson neighborhood cleanup was held on Oct. 19.

Organized by community leader and Journal contributor Boaz Hepner in partnership with Jewish Federation Los Angeles and South Robertson Neighborhoods Council (SORO), the Sunday morning and afternoon gathering brought together more than 120 volunteers who collected approximately 4,000 pounds of garbage.

Spread out across the Pico-Robertson area, volunteers cleaned alleyways from Beverly Drive to La Cienega; removed out-of-date posters and signs from tree and poles; and helped clear a homeless encampment of paraphernalia. Girl and boy scout troops also turned out to earn their merit badges. Meanwhile, speakers at the cleanup included L.A. City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and Jewish Federation Los Angeles Chief Operating Officer Alissa Finsten.

American Jewish University (AJU) recently announced the launch of “Jewish Future 2025,” a national video fellowship calling on the community to imagine and share bold visions for the Jewish future.

The Jewish university is inviting U.S. residents—ages 18-and-over—to submit creative, high-impact 60-second videos that answer the question: “What does the perfect Jewish future look like?”

Submissions should highlight authentic hopes for a thriving Jewish life—rooted in joy, learning, spirituality, creativity, community and continuity, according to AJU leadership.

“American Jewish University is singularly focused on the future of Jewish life,” AJU President Jay Sanderson said. “This fellowship invites our community to share bold visions for what lies ahead and reflects AJU’s role as a convener, harnessing creativity and imagination to shape a vibrant Jewish future.”

A panel of judges will select three winners based on originality, creativity, clarity of vision and visual impact.

Winners will receive cash prizes of $3,600 (first place), $1,800 (second place) and $540 (third place) and will be named AJU Jewish Future Fellows. Winning videos will be shared widely across AJU’s platforms and social media.

The initiative is powered by the Bruce Geller Memorial Prize, which supports artists exploring Jewish ideas, traditions, history, and identity. Bruce and Jeannette Geller were influential Los Angeles residents whose passion for creativity and the pursuit of art defined their lives.

Submissions are now open and due Nov. 17, 2025. Winners will be announced on Dec. 15, 2025. For details, visit aju.edu/futurefellows