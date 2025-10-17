AFHU’s Bel Air Affaire, “Shared Legacies” Workshop, Magen Am Honored

The 16th annual American Friends of Hebrew University (AFHU) Bel Air Affaire was held at the Papillon Estate, on Sept. 20.

The glitzy gathering honored Joyce Brandman; Patricia Glaser and Sam Mudie; Marcy and Dan Schlessinger; Martin Blank; Richard Ziman; and May Ziman, while raising more than $3 million in support of student scholarships at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU).

The event, which honored distinguished AFHU leaders, also welcomed Hebrew University President-elect Professor Tamir Sheafer, current rector and former dean of the faculty of social sciences. The event highlighted HU’s centennial year and its stature as Israel’s premier academic institution. A portion of this year’s proceeds will provide critical scholarships for students who have served in the Israel Defense Forces since October 7, 2023, ensuring they have the resources to continue their studies while recognizing their dedication and sacrifice.

“This year’s theme, ‘Luminaries of Light,’ pays tribute to a distinguished group of visionary leaders whose dedication and generosity illuminate the path of discovery, progress and lasting impact,” AFHU Western Region President Barbara Natterson-Horowitz said. “Thanks to these extraordinary champions, Hebrew University is shaping a brighter future—one that will guide the next 100 years and beyond, driven by knowledge, innovation, and opportunity.”

Additional participants included Hebrew University President Professor Asher Cohen, who welcomed guests. The keynote speaker was Summer Felsen, an HU doctoral student in international relations.

Holocaust Museum LA recently convened “Shared Legacies: A Professional Development Workshop for Educators” at the offices of Jewish Federation Los Angeles.

It was the first teacher symposium since the passage of AB 715, California’s new bill designed to help protect students from antisemitism and hate in K–12 schools. The program brought together more than 50 educators for a day of cross-community learning and dialogue, highlighting partnerships with Spill the Honey, a Black-Jewish alliance; Challah and Soul, which also seeks to foster relations between Jews and African Americans; and Jewish Federation Los Angeles.

The day began with a bridge-building lunch led by Challah and Soul, blending African American and Jewish culinary traditions to foster conversation and cultural understanding. Educators then viewed “Shared Legacies: The African American–Jewish Civil Rights Alliance,” an award-winning documentary exploring the enduring alliance between Black and Jewish communities during the Civil Rights Movement.

An interactive workshop followed, led by the film’s director, Shari Rogers, and educator Brian Knowles, guiding teachers through the film’s five-part curriculum. The symposium concluded with powerful reflections and a call to action from civil rights leader Benjamin Chavis, Jr., chair of Spill the Honey, and renowned Holocaust scholar Rabbi Michael Berenbaum, reinforcing the importance of unity, empathy and education in confronting hate today.

On Oct. 12, California State Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur honored Rabbi Yossi Eilfort, president and founder of Jewish security organization Magen Am, as well as Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian. They were among several honorees during Assembly District 51’s “Community Excellence Awards,” held at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The Community Excellence Awards honor individuals and organizations for their positive impact on the community. Magen Am, a nonprofit organization focused on community safety and empowerment, was recognized with the Community Safety Award.

Eilfort accepted the award on behalf of the organization and delivered a speech highlighting the importance of protecting and strengthening local communities.

State Assembly District 51 encompasses parts of western Los Angeles as well as cities including Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

By Ayala Or-El, Contributing Writer