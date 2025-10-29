Fall into Beauty and Peace

We awake to outer chill, the temperature changes and Falls down

Shifting the warmth of a sunny day’s crown.

The leaves Fall, they adorn the ground,

Like brilliant vibrant crystals that glow and abound.

The carefree days of summer’s glow

Fall into inner focus on the earth below.

We move inside to rest and find peace

And support the calm that brings us much ease.

The Jewish month Falls from heavenly attention

Without a holiday in sight our focus is quiet retention.

We Fall into comfort into restful repose

To rebuild our souls, with contemplation, the inside glows.

A time to look within our inner landscape

To our hearts desires so nourishment can take shape.

The Divine Falls below into earth’s ever presence

So Shechinah can shine in nature and maintain Her omnipresence.

Eva Robbins is a rabbi, cantor, artist and the author of “Spiritual Surgery: A Journey of Healing Mind, Body and Spirit.”