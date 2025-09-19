Rebuilding Lives with Dignity: Ogen’s Lifeline for Israelis in Crisis

-Advertorial-

Behind Israel’s headlines lies a quieter crisis: the struggle for financial dignity. Inflation is rising, banks are tightening, and thousands of Israelis are left without a safety net. The war and its aftermath have only deepened these pressures. Families are working harder but falling further behind. Small businesses are ready to rebuild but cannot access the credit they need. Nonprofits are stretched as they care for communities under strain.

For more than 30 years, Ogen, Israel’s trusted nonprofit social lender, has provided families, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits with economic stability, financial guidance, and the tools to rebuild with dignity. Loans are repaid with pride and reinvested to help the next borrower, multiplying their impact. At the heart of this model is Ogen’s blended financial platform, which transforms donations into accessible credit. By offering interest-free and social loans to those excluded from banks, Ogen creates opportunities where traditional institutions cannot.

From Despair to Renewal

Each Ogen loan restores hope. When the war broke out in 2023, farmers Maya and Sharon Cherry almost shut down their operation. With their Ogen loan they expanded their crops instead, building a greenhouse that allowed them to grow even more produce. Just days after the Iran attack began in June, restaurateur Khier Diab almost lost his bakery, with no customers. With immediacy, he was able to receive a loan and mentor to revive his business. When northern residents were evacuated, Kalphon Avraham Gee feared he had no home to return to. Back home, he found it unlivable until an Ogen loan enabled urgent renovations, restoring his house to a home. Reservist Oriel Har-Noy, a father of three from Mevo Horon, returned after 50 days of service to find that the rise in costs made his final mortgage payment out of reach. While searching for help, he discovered Ogen, whose loan enabled him to close the mortgage and keep his family secure. Entrepreneur Loti Rosenthal knew she needed support for her business, but didn’t know how to do it. With Ogen’s mentorship program she learned to pivot, doubling her income and even hiring new employees.

A Ripple Effect

A family avoids crushing debt. A small business protects jobs. A nonprofit serves thousands more. With repayment rates among the strongest anywhere, every donation becomes a renewable lifeline, helping not once, but again and again.

This is the ripple effect of Ogen’s blended finance model. A single loan does more than uplift one borrower. A family loan can reduce household debt by more than half, allowing parents to plan for the future. A small business loan supports not just the owner but also employees and local suppliers. Each repayment is reinvested into a new loan. Ogen’s method of financial inclusion, serving those that are unbanked and underserved, not only empowers all people of Israel to strive, but lays the foundation for sustainable growth and opportunity nationwide.

Serving All of Israel

Ogen serves all parts of Israeli society – Jewish and Arab, secular and religious, new immigrants and longtime residents all have access to its programs. Families can access up to $14,000 in interest-free loans, businesses up to $185,000 in affordable credit, and nonprofits even more. Each loan comes with counseling and mentorship to ensure lasting stability.

By focusing on financial dignity and empowerment, Ogen builds bridges across diverse communities, strengthening Israel’s social and economic fabric.

Restoring Dignity

Hardship is about more than money. It affects a family’s sense of security, a business owner’s confidence, and a community’s ability to plan for the future. By replacing anxiety with independence, Ogen helps parents focus on their children rather than on overdue bills, gives business owners the courage to invest in growth, and allows nonprofit leaders to imagine new ways of serving their communities.

Equally important is the pride borrowers take in repayment. Every payment made is a sign not of dependence but of renewal. By paying back their loans, families and businesses know they are helping create the same opportunity for someone else. This cycle of repayment and reinvestment ensures that dignity remains at the center of Ogen’s mission.

Why Ogen, Why Now

For the Cherry family in Be’er Milka, Khier in Tamra, Kalphon in Kiryat Shmona, Oriel in Mevo Horon, Loti in the Haredi sector, and tens of thousands more, Ogen has already made the difference between despair and renewal. The challenge now is scale. With support, Ogen can meet the growing need.

Together, we can rebuild Israel’s future with resilience and respect – one loan and one life at a time.

Please visit: support.ogen.org/buildingfutures