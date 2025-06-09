EL AL Keeps So Cal Residents Connected to Israel

TEL AVIV, LOS ANGELES – Within hours of the horrific attacks of October 7th, Israelis around the world sought to return home. Whether reservists on leave, Israelis on vacation, or dual citizens living abroad, the need to return home far outnumbered the flights available.

Still reeling from the events and mourning friends and family members killed on that fateful day, EL AL Israel Airlines employees went to work helping Los Angelenos find tickets to Israel.

One such person was Israeli-American transplant Eyal Dahan. This father of five was at his Carthay Circle home with his family when news of the attack came.

His sons Daniel, who had recently finished his IDF service, and Nathaniel, on a break for the high holidays, needed to return to Israel immediately–both to serve in the IDF and attend funerals. While they were physically in America, their hearts were in Israel, and flights were hard to come by. “I went to the EL AL counter at LAX and gotSharon’s number,” says Dahan, referring to Sharon Shafir, EL AL West Coast District Manager. “Sharon got us the seats.” First, Sharon helped Dahan get flights for his sons, and a few days later, Dahan also flew to Israel. In the following months, Dahan worked tirelessly to bring supplies and equipment to Israel.

With a team of friends and other LA Jewish community members, Dahan has sent almost 2,000 duffel bags, boxes, and suitcases full of equipment to Israel on EL AL planes. “Every day we would go [to the airport bringing supplies]. My house was a warehouse hub here,” he jokes.

Shafir was proud to be able to help. “In the days and weeks after October 7, my phone never stopped ringing. I became a point of contact for so many—lone soldiers needing to get back, families desperate to return home, travelers stranded abroad. My name and number were passed around every social group, and I answered every message with urgency and heart,” explains Shafir, who has worked with EL AL since 2022.

“I felt a deep responsibility—not just as an airline representative, but as part of this community—to help our people return to Israel. Supporting them in those impossible moments was the most meaningful mission of my career. I’ve never felt prouder to represent the airline that carries our flag.”

Dahan has flown to Israel four more times since the war to facilitate the delivery of equipment, host BBQs, and help wherever he can.

Dahan is particularly grateful to EL AL and the security team for helping to coordinate all of the luggage and cargo transports. “They gave me the royal treatment,” says Dahan.

Lillian Elbaz, originally from Tel Aviv and now a San Diego resident, was also trying to get a flight to Israel for a family event in the wake of the attack. Like Dahan, she was impressed by EL AL’s compassion and assistance.

“After October 7th, things were incredibly uncertain, and finding a way home felt overwhelming. EL AL’s customer support was responsive, patient, and genuinely empathetic,” says Elbaz.

“They helped me navigate the changing flight schedules and got me on a flight when options were limited. I’m so grateful for their dedication during such a chaotic time.”

And of course, EL AL’s relationship with Southern California goes far beyond helping customers in the wake of October 7th. EL AL continues to be the only airline offering non-stop flights between LAX and Tel Aviv, acting as an air bridge from the West Coast to Israel for decades. This is particularly significant, as the region is home to over 200,000 Israeli citizens and hosts the second-largest Jewish community in the United States. From yeshiva students to bar/bat mitzvah trips to Federation missions, Israel is as close as a drive to LAX.

Gina Raphael, former chair of the Women’s International Zionist Organization, and a 30-year resident of Los Angeles, makes an annual trip to Israel almost exclusively on EL AL. “My experience of visiting Israel starts and ends with EL AL,” says Raphael, “When I step on the plane, I feel like I’m in Israel.”

Raphael recently visited Israel as part of a milestone birthday celebration. She visited the EL AL headquarters outside Tel Aviv and was treated to a tour, for which she was incredibly grateful.

For many in the Southern California Jewish community, EL AL has been more than an airline—it’s been a lifeline, a source of comfort, and a steadfast link to Israel in moments of celebration and sorrow.

In the wake of October 7th, that connection took on new urgency and meaning. From Sharon Shafir’s personal touch to the tireless efforts of volunteers like Eyal Dahan, EL AL became the bridge across oceans, heartbreak, resolve, and love for Israel.

“In times like these,” says Raphael, “you realize who stands with you. EL AL didn’t just fly us home—they reminded us what home means.”

As Israel continues to heal and defend itself, the skies between Los Angeles and Tel Aviv remain busy—not just with passengers, but with solidarity, support, and an unshakable spirit carried on every flight.