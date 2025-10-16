The Torah starts with the miraculous creation

from what had been a waste, both infinite and void,

and ends with death of the great leader of a nation

whose disobedience frequently makes God annoyed,

as did that of two primal characters for whom

a God Who’s Infinite created paradise:

its loss caused by their disobedience caused this doom,

explaining also why this leader dies

at the conclusion of the Torah — Moses’ loss of life

the Torah’s final fact most folk ignore because

of far more interesting events, including strife

caused by Jews’ ancestors. For its prevention Torah laws

inscribed what may be the fundamental motive

for most texts in the holy scroll ascribed to Moses,

a leader for whom all the world would vote if

lost paradise miraculously recompose.

Unlike the tohu bohu shrunk by God

was the death of Moses, aged one hundred twenty,

indeed in contrast to the rock hit by his rod

not ever, thanks to Moses’ Torah, empty,

its contents seeming sometimes somewhat irrational,

a text inspired by a God with whom Moses face

to face communicated, not just a national

heroic leader but a teacher of the human race.

Gen. 6:3 states:

וַיֹּ֣אמֶר יקוק לֹֽא־יָד֨וֹן רוּחִ֤י בָֽאָדָם֙ לְעֹלָ֔ם בְּשַׁגַּ֖ם ה֣וּא בָשָׂ֑ר וְהָי֣וּ יָמָ֔יו מֵאָ֥ה וְעֶשְׂרִ֖ים שָׁנָֽה׃

And YHWH said, “My breath shall not abide in humankind forever, since it too is flesh; let the days allowed them be one hundred and twenty years.”

Deut. 34:7 states:×

וּמֹשֶׁ֗ה בֶּן־מֵאָ֧ה וְעֶשְׂרִ֛ים שָׁנָ֖ה בְּמֹת֑וֹ לֹא־כָהֲתָ֥ה עֵינ֖וֹ וְלֹא־נָ֥ס לֵחֹֽה׃

And Moses was a hundred and twenty years old when he died; his eyes were undimmed and his vigor unabated.

The last verse alludes to the kabbalistic concept of tsimtsum, ” a kabbalistic concept attributed to the Arizal, Rabbi Isaac Luria, according to which God retracted his infinite being to create a finite space for the universe, concept that I believe was by the word process that may been inspired by בְּלִי־מָֽה, emptiness, in Job 26:7:

נֹטֶ֣ה צָפ֣וֹן עַל־תֹּ֑הוּ תֹּ֥לֶה אֶ֝֗רֶץ עַל־בְּלִי־מָֽה׃

He it is who stretched out Zaphon over chaos, Who suspended earth over emptiness.