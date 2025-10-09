fbpx

Starting Over – A poem for Parsha Vezot Habracha

It ends right where it started...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

October 9, 2025
DKosig/Getty Images

In the beginning of God’s creation of heaven and earth… ~ Genesis 1:1

I forgot we end at the beginning.
Seven years into this cycle of words and
I’m back where I started.

We’re back where we started.

A culmination diffused by
the opening credits. Page one
and nothing becomes everything.

No time to mourn our heroes
No time to celebrate our arrival
as it all has yet to happen.

This is the cycle, the rhythm of time.

I’ll watch this again. There’s light.
It’s pretty good. There’s sky and water.
I love those. The land has

always been my favorite.
Here come the trees, the stars
the difference between day and night.

All the creatures – the swimming ones,
the flying ones, the furry ones. Chapter one
and I already have something to pet.

Look how they prosper!
How about that two-legged one?
He looks like all of us.

Days turn to weeks turn to months turn to years…

But I’m jumping ahead.
It’s only been six days. Time for a rest.
We’ve got all of history to start next week.

And it will be very good.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

