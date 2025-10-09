Starting Over – A poem for Parsha Vezot Habracha

In the beginning of God’s creation of heaven and earth… ~ Genesis 1:1

I forgot we end at the beginning.

Seven years into this cycle of words and

I’m back where I started.

We’re back where we started.

A culmination diffused by

the opening credits. Page one

and nothing becomes everything.

No time to mourn our heroes

No time to celebrate our arrival

as it all has yet to happen.

This is the cycle, the rhythm of time.

I’ll watch this again. There’s light.

It’s pretty good. There’s sky and water.

I love those. The land has

always been my favorite.

Here come the trees, the stars

the difference between day and night.

All the creatures – the swimming ones,

the flying ones, the furry ones. Chapter one

and I already have something to pet.

Look how they prosper!

How about that two-legged one?

He looks like all of us.

Days turn to weeks turn to months turn to years…

But I’m jumping ahead.

It’s only been six days. Time for a rest.

We’ve got all of history to start next week.

And it will be very good.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net