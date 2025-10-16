In the Beginning – A poem for Parsha Breishit

B’reishit — In the beginning (Genesis 1:1–6:8)

In the beginning there was nothing and

literally everything had to be made.

Now there is everything and people

still want more. Just yesterday I

overheard someone say it took

seven days to make the world.

Maybe it was on television or

on a bus (though I wasn’t on a bus…)

or just a nearby conversation that

I wasn’t part of. It took all my strength

amidst my obviously vast Jewish knowledge

to not chime and say you know, it actually

only took six days, and the seventh day

was a day off which we’re still supposed to

observe, but people rarely do based on

the number of work emails I get on Saturday

(not that I’m checking.) No, I didn’t say

any of that to whoever had said the first thing

and I felt like I’d come a long way since

the beginning when I was more than likely

to say the kinds of things no one wants to hear.

Now I just write them in poems which

take a day to come up with and then I

take the next six days off.

That’s not how the numbers are supposed to work,

based on my vast Jewish knowledge

but this isn’t the book of Numbers so

I wouldn’t worry about it.

This is the beginning.

Let’s see where we go from here.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net