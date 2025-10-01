Yom Kippur Jubilee

I hope I will become becalmed

on Yom Kippur, and not be harmed

by all the mishaps that transpired

last year, which recently retired,

provided with its annual break.

I still am shaking, earthly quake,

caused by a spiritual fear

of darkness that seemed to draw near,

but now apparently recedes

invisibly, with light that leads

to peaceful shores, which safely will

provide for me protection till

I catch my breath, blown by the winds

that sweep away my blues like sins,

and expiate them, like Yom Kippur,

enabing me to sail — a skipper

who stood upon a burning deck

God renovated, I a wreck,

survivor of tempestuous gales,

whose verse and hiddushim are sails

my spirit has inflated, gusting

with hope in God, in whom I’m trusting,

not as my shelter but my ship

who’ll take me to my readership.

becoming, after I have heard ne’ilah,

time’s helper and my holy healer.

The shofar of the jubilee

will blow and make me bravely free,

by words of Kol Nidrei enlightened,

while shadows of dread death are whitened,

due to repentance I’ve been pleading,

while all dark shadows are receding,

all trace of trespasses removed,

for sinning no more now reproved,

my sins reversed by my regret

of conduct that was incorrect,

receiving the exciting news

that God again will save most Jews.