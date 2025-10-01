fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Yom Kippur Jubilee

[additional-authors]
Picture of Gershon Hepner

Gershon Hepner

October 1, 2025
Pobytov/Getty Images

I hope I will become becalmed
on Yom Kippur, and not be harmed
by all the mishaps that transpired
last year, which recently retired,
provided with its annual break.

I still am shaking, earthly quake,
caused by a spiritual fear
of darkness that seemed to draw near,
but now apparently recedes
invisibly, with light that leads
to peaceful shores, which safely will
provide for me protection till
I catch my breath, blown by the winds
that sweep away my blues like sins,
and expiate them, like Yom Kippur,
enabing me to sail — a skipper
who stood upon a burning deck
God renovated, I a wreck,

survivor of tempestuous gales,
whose verse and hiddushim are sails
my spirit has inflated, gusting
with hope in God, in whom I’m trusting,
not as my shelter but my ship
who’ll take me to my readership.
becoming, after I have heard ne’ilah,
time’s helper and my holy healer.

The shofar of the jubilee
will blow and make me bravely free,
by words of Kol Nidrei enlightened,
while shadows of dread death are whitened,
due to repentance I’ve been pleading,
while all dark shadows are receding,
all trace of trespasses removed,
for sinning no more now reproved,
my sins reversed by my regret
of conduct that was incorrect,
receiving the exciting news
that God again will save most Jews.

Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

A Bisl Torah — Choosing to Live

October 1, 2025

God, I know we are always inching closer to the world to come. And to that reality, on this Yom Kippur, before you, I’m not turning away.

America’s Almost-Seal, the Sukkah

October 1, 2025

This long-forgotten footnote to American history is worth considering both for its historical import and its relevancy to the current moment.

Today’s Troubled College Students

October 1, 2025

A mere 36 percent of college students reported that they have high levels of success in relationships, self-esteem, purpose and optimism.

The Power and Peril of Our Words

October 1, 2025

We must contemplate how we can harness the power of our words for good, for making a difference in what has become a path that is already far too dark.

Craving What Never Changes

September 30, 2025

The fact that our holidays never change enables us to change. We study their timeless lessons to make timely changes in our lives. While they stay the same, we grow. While they stay old, we can renew ourselves.

How Yom Kippur Helps Us Stop Playing the Blame Game

September 30, 2025

Once a year, we stand shoulder to shoulder and chant our sins out loud. Wrapped in solidarity with those who may have lived very differently from us, we affirm: “Your failings are my failings. My repentance is yours.”

World War III Will Be Short on Good Guys

September 28, 2025

October 7 resulted in mass Israeli casualties while revealing Europe’s own future. The entire Continent responded accordingly, like cowards. The next leap backward will involve Islamist demands that the Western world submit to Allah and hail the caliphate.

Moses Unbound

September 25, 2025

Loneliness is Moses’ fate throughout his life.

Kol Nidre

September 25, 2025

I heard Kol Nidre on a viola tonight…

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.