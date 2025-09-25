I heard Kol Nidre on a viola tonight.

It’s not the first time. Last year a piano –

So many instruments have reminded me

of my failure to keep my promises.

A piano, a cello, an electric guitar,

the voice of an angel, a bassoon

for God’s sake (and it is for God’s sake.)

I had every intention to keep these promises

but humans plan and the divine laughs.

This is the contract I will sign tonight

disavowing me of all vows. I’m off the hook

until next year when I’ll be off the hook again.

I appreciate the forgiveness but

they should take away my license to vow

if I’m going to keep missing the mark like this.

When I think of all my mistakes

I wonder how I can trust myself.

How I can see my eyes in the mirror

and believe anything that comes

out of my lips. Didn’t Someone with

a capital S expect more from me when

They brought me out of Egypt?

Or was God smiling like a knowing parent

as I confidently promised my way

through every day of the last year

knowing the cut of my jib was cool, but

my words were larger than my ears?

This is the never-ending circle of this

annual contract. It’s up for review again

and the terms never change.

Next year – you might hear this on

a theremin, or a tuba, or a funky bass.

We’ll see. I’ve learned not to make promises.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net