Repentance and Repairing Broken Pottery on Kol Nidrei

That which we have managed to repair

we may love more than what has always been intact.

The cracks that we’ve repaired cause us to care

for them a lot more than for what had never cracked.

The connection of kintsugi to the taste

for what is savory, known as umami,

to what prevents sins that lay us to waste,

repentance, teshuvah, is quite uncanny.

To the outside of any pot we show less favor

than to its contents its producers might have stirred,

but with repentance may improve the flavor

of our demerits for the ways that we have erred

in ways that only a divine observer saw,

repentance comparable to how kintsugi can

improve a broken pot which after any flaw

has been repaired, as championed in Japan.

Repentance makes sins which we have committed

like broken pots that by kintsugi are repairable,

and by improving acts that never were permitted,

to dry bones of Ezekiel are comparable.





In the Kol Nidrei service on the night of the Day of Atonement all the congregation recite a piyyut, poem, that begins:

For behold, like clay in the hands of the potter, if he wills, he can expand it, if he wills, he can contract it; so too are we in Your hand, Preserver of kindliness and not the accuser.

The mishnah states in the Ethics of the Fathers, Avot 4:20:

רַבִּי אוֹמֵר, אַל תִּסְתַּכֵּל בַּקַּנְקַן, אֶלָּא בְמַה שֶּׁיֶּשׁ בּוֹ. יֵשׁ קַנְקַן חָדָשׁ מָלֵא יָשָׁן, וְיָשָׁן שֶׁאֲפִלּוּ חָדָשׁ אֵין בּוֹ

Rabbi said: don’t look at the container, baqanqan, but at that which is in it: there is a new container full of old wine, and an old [container] in which there is not even new [wine].

On 5/26/24 Meir Soloveichik discussed kintsugi (katsugi) in his podcast “Japanese Pottery and the Nature of Forgiveness,” https://meirsoloveichik.com/journey-siddur/japanese-pottery-and-the-nature-of-forgiveness/, connecting katsugi to the concept of forgiveness which is the rationale of the third blessing of God in the Amidah for being חנון המרבה לסלוח, graciously willing to forgive.