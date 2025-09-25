fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Repentance and Repairing Broken Pottery on Kol Nidrei

[additional-authors]
Picture of Gershon Hepner

Gershon Hepner

September 25, 2025
Mr.Lomein/Getty Images

That which we have managed to repair
we may love more than what has always been intact.
The cracks that we’ve repaired cause us to care
for them a lot more than for what had never cracked.

The connection of kintsugi to the taste
for what is savory, known as umami,
to what prevents sins that lay us to waste,
repentance, teshuvah, is quite uncanny.

To the outside of any  pot we show less favor
than to its contents its producers might have stirred,
but with repentance may improve the flavor
of our demerits for the ways that we have erred

in ways that only a divine observer saw,
repentance comparable to how kintsugi  can
improve a broken pot which after any flaw
has been repaired, as championed in Japan.

Repentance makes sins which we have committed
like broken pots that by kintsugi are repairable,
and by improving acts that never were permitted,
to dry bones of Ezekiel are comparable.

In the Kol Nidrei service on the night of the Day of Atonement all the congregation recite a piyyut, poem, that begins:

For behold, like clay in the hands of the potter, if he wills, he can expand it, if he wills, he can contract it; so too are we in Your hand, Preserver of kindliness and not the accuser.
The mishnah states in the Ethics of the Fathers, Avot 4:20:
רַבִּי אוֹמֵר, אַל תִּסְתַּכֵּל בַּקַּנְקַן, אֶלָּא בְמַה שֶּׁיֶּשׁ בּוֹ. יֵשׁ קַנְקַן חָדָשׁ מָלֵא יָשָׁן, וְיָשָׁן שֶׁאֲפִלּוּ חָדָשׁ אֵין בּוֹ
Rabbi said: don’t look at the container, baqanqan, but at that which is in it: there is a new container full of old wine, and an old [container] in which there is not even new [wine].
On 5/26/24 Meir Soloveichik discussed kintsugi (katsugi)  in his podcast “Japanese Pottery and the Nature of Forgiveness,” https://meirsoloveichik.com/journey-siddur/japanese-pottery-and-the-nature-of-forgiveness/,  connecting katsugi to the concept of forgiveness which is the rationale of the third blessing of God in the  Amidah for being  חנון המרבה לסלוח, graciously willing to forgive.

Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Never Too Late for a Bar or Bat Mitzvah

September 25, 2025

At Jewish Health’s Grancell Village campus in Reseda, a capacity crowd of friends, relatives and staffers applauded their agreement in saluting the largest bar and bat mitzvah class in its 113-year history.

On 5786, A Protocol for Action in This New Year

September 24, 2025

In this New Year, we will find ourselves called upon to carry forward the responsibilities of leadership, the obligations of community building, the requirements of advancing Jewish civic interests.

Living as Jews in Latin America After Oct. 7

September 23, 2025

Much like in other parts of the world, most of those who criticize Israel in Latin America have little or no grasp of the realities on the ground, yet they readily join the chorus of demonization.

Our Sacred Promise

September 23, 2025

Founded by Lihie Gilhar in November 2023, Bring Them Light seeks to preserve not just the memory of those we lost, but their faces, their names and their life stories.

The Big Sorry: Atoning All Year

September 23, 2025

Guilt, despite its bad name, is actually good for me. Like regret and remorse and shame over my wrongdoings, guilt can be instructive and downright motivational.

Jonah, the Dovish Divine

September 23, 2025

Despite a year full of distance, imperfections, disappointment, perhaps even betrayal of our very nature, on Yom Kippur we are all doves, possessing the ability to, in the end, return home.

The Oys of Yiddish

September 23, 2025

One reason my wife and I never learned Yiddish was that our families didn’t want us to. Yiddish was only spoken when they tried to hide things from us.

Two-State Delusions

September 23, 2025

Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and the other Western leaders who made this proposal know that calling for a Palestinian state has as much likelihood of success as proposing a U.N. mission to Jupiter.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.