Book of Life – A B’Sefer Chayim Poem

I know about books.
I know about empty pages
yearning for words before
you can call it a book.
I know about this empty book
You’re filling with names.
May I suggest my name be included?
it only has to appear once.
I am the author of the deeds
that help You decide.
But You are the One with
the biggest pen.
Let the writing be
permanent until the pages fade
for Your annual re-writing
Or do you keep a library of
all the years – an Encyclopedia
Book of Life-ica? Can you
check out past editions to
see how people did?
You have the final word.
Let me be that word. I hope my
cumulative score is enough.
What would happen if
You just wrote my initials?
I could live with that.
And that’s the point.
I want to live with that.
In this book
In this world
In this life.
Inscribe me.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net