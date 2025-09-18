Book of Life – A B’Sefer Chayim Poem

I know about books.

I know about empty pages

yearning for words before

you can call it a book.

I know about this empty book

You’re filling with names.

May I suggest my name be included?

it only has to appear once.

I am the author of the deeds

that help You decide.

But You are the One with

the biggest pen.

Let the writing be

permanent until the pages fade

for Your annual re-writing

Or do you keep a library of

all the years – an Encyclopedia

Book of Life-ica? Can you

check out past editions to

see how people did?

You have the final word.

Let me be that word. I hope my

cumulative score is enough.

What would happen if

You just wrote my initials?

I could live with that.

And that’s the point.

I want to live with that.

In this book

In this world

In this life.

Inscribe me.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net