Shofar Blowing in the Wind

With ambiguity that’s rich

the shofar with a pious pitch

produces a most puzzling sigh

that seems from depths of hearts to cry

to God to listen to our prayer

for something Abraham did not dare

to ask Him: to agree to spare

the life of Isaac as He’d done

for Sodomites.

For Sarah’s son

a prayer for pity he made none,

which may have caused the death of Sarah,

say rabbis of a later era,

although God with a captured ram

replaced the son of Abraham,

so that the scales of His harsh sentence

might weigh well with our wept repentance,

reversing sins when our hearts hear

the blowing winds of each new year.

Gen. 22:12-13 states:

יב וַיֹּאמֶר, אַל-תִּשְׁלַח יָדְךָ אֶל-הַנַּעַר, וְאַל-תַּעַשׂ לוֹ, מְאוּמָה: כִּי עַתָּה יָדַעְתִּי, כִּי-יְרֵאאֱלֹהִים אַתָּה, וְלֹא חָשַׂכְתָּ אֶת-בִּנְךָ אֶת-יְחִידְךָ, מִמֶּנִּי. 12 And he said: ‘Lay not your hand upon the lad, neither do anything unto him; for now I know that you are a God-fearing man, because you did not withhold your son, your only son, from Me.’

יג וַיִּשָּׂא אַבְרָהָם אֶת-עֵינָיו, וַיַּרְא וְהִנֵּה-אַיִל, אַחַר, נֶאֱחַז בַּסְּבַךְ בְּקַרְנָיו; וַיֵּלֶךְ אַבְרָהָםוַיִּקַּח אֶת-הָאַיִל, וַיַּעֲלֵהוּ לְעֹלָה תַּחַת בְּנוֹ. 13 And Abraham lifted up his eyes, and looked, and behold behind him a ram caught in the thicket by his horns. And Abraham went and took the ram, and offered him up for a burnt-offering instead of his son.