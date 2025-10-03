The Divine Us – A Poem for Sukkot

These are the parts of the Lulav and Etrog

we have held in our hands since we first

wandered the desert –

Lulav

How impressive you are, our spine, straight and bold.

Pain, heat, softness, even tickling – every one of our

physical feelings travels your distance.

Hadas

You are our eyes through which we see all

that there is to see. Beauty and ugliness

all captured by you. You remind us not to blink

or we might miss something important.

Aravah

Our lips through which anything we have to say

exits our body and travels into the ears of every

sacred human. May we choose those words

carefully. Once they leave our mouths

they are impossible to gather back.

Etrog

Not a lemon gone bad, but our heart through which

everything we experience is filtered. Our joy and sadness

and all the possibilities in between. The pitom, or stem,

first pointed down, then up because our hearts should be

open to all the ways.

All together, the parts of the Lulav and the etrog

make up a person and the ways in which

we receive the world, and it receives us.

We hold ourselves in our hands.

We shake ourselves in every direction

because whatever God is, God is in

every direction. We are there too.

We have always been there

immersed in the divine.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net