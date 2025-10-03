fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

The Divine Us – A Poem for Sukkot

I heard Kol Nidre on a viola tonight...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

October 3, 2025
tomertu/Getty Images

These are the parts of the Lulav and Etrog
we have held in our hands since we first
wandered the desert –

Lulav
How impressive you are, our spine, straight and bold.
Pain, heat, softness, even tickling – every one of our
physical feelings travels your distance.

Hadas
You are our eyes through which we see all
that there is to see. Beauty and ugliness
all captured by you. You remind us not to blink
or we might miss something important.

Aravah
Our lips through which anything we have to say
exits our body and travels into the ears of every
sacred human. May we choose those words
carefully. Once they leave our mouths
they are impossible to gather back.

Etrog
Not a lemon gone bad, but our heart through which
everything we experience is filtered. Our joy and sadness
and all the possibilities in between. The pitom, or stem,
first pointed down, then up because our hearts should be
open to all the ways.

All together, the parts of the Lulav and the etrog
make up a person and the ways in which
we receive the world, and it receives us.

We hold ourselves in our hands.
We shake ourselves in every direction
because whatever God is, God is in
every direction. We are there too.

We have always been there
immersed in the divine.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

A Bisl Torah — Choosing to Live

October 1, 2025

God, I know we are always inching closer to the world to come. And to that reality, on this Yom Kippur, before you, I’m not turning away.

America’s Almost-Seal, the Sukkah

October 1, 2025

This long-forgotten footnote to American history is worth considering both for its historical import and its relevancy to the current moment.

Today’s Troubled College Students

October 1, 2025

A mere 36 percent of college students reported that they have high levels of success in relationships, self-esteem, purpose and optimism.

The Power and Peril of Our Words

October 1, 2025

We must contemplate how we can harness the power of our words for good, for making a difference in what has become a path that is already far too dark.

Craving What Never Changes

September 30, 2025

The fact that our holidays never change enables us to change. We study their timeless lessons to make timely changes in our lives. While they stay the same, we grow. While they stay old, we can renew ourselves.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.