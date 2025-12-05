A Bisl Torah — A Candlelit, Soulful Search

Proverbs 20:27 teaches, “A candle of God is the soul of man, searching all his inmost parts.” The Sfat Emet explains that ner, the Hebrew word for candle, should be read as nefesh and ruach, soul and spirit. Our soul and spirit are infused with God’s light.

We enter a season in which the days are short, and the nights feel endlessly long. Pain and despair are shared sentiments as many are struggling with grief, sadness, and hopelessness. It often feels easier to stay still, letting the angst of the world roar around us.

But God’s candle beckons us to search for our light, the light that exists within us; a soul and spirit that emits purpose, calling, and hope. A soul and spirit that was designed to shine, bringing light and life to its owner and bringing light and life to those that surround.

Your own ner was created to be kindled, a spark searching out the crevices of your inmost parts: Your intuition, creativity, insight, and aspirations—all waiting to emerge from the darkness, all waiting to illuminate the world.

May God’s light ignite your soul. May your soul bring God’s light forward.

Shabbat Shalom