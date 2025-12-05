fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah — A Candlelit, Soulful Search

God’s candle beckons us to search for our light, the light that exists within us; a soul and spirit that emits purpose, calling, and hope.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

December 5, 2025
Photo by Alexey_R/Getty Images

Proverbs 20:27 teaches, “A candle of God is the soul of man, searching all his inmost parts.” The Sfat Emet explains that ner, the Hebrew word for candle, should be read as nefesh and ruach, soul and spirit. Our soul and spirit are infused with God’s light.

We enter a season in which the days are short, and the nights feel endlessly long. Pain and despair are shared sentiments as many are struggling with grief, sadness, and hopelessness. It often feels easier to stay still, letting the angst of the world roar around us.

But God’s candle beckons us to search for our light, the light that exists within us; a soul and spirit that emits purpose, calling, and hope. A soul and spirit that was designed to shine, bringing light and life to its owner and bringing light and life to those that surround.

Your own ner was created to be kindled, a spark searching out the crevices of your inmost parts: Your intuition, creativity, insight, and aspirations—all waiting to emerge from the darkness, all waiting to illuminate the world.

May God’s light ignite your soul. May your soul bring God’s light forward.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Days of Hell and Love

December 4, 2025

A year after meeting on a dating app, Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Cohen spent 55 days in hell under Hamas; Troufanov 498 days under Islamic Jihad. Finally free and reunited, they tell The Journal their story.

Print Issue: Days of Hell and Love | December 5, 2025

December 4, 2025

A year after meeting on a dating app, Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Cohen spent 55 days in hell under Hamas; Troufanov 498 days under Islamic Jihad. Finally free and reunited, they tell The Journal their story.

The Cantonese-Speaking Hasid and the American Dream

December 3, 2025

As Silk’s memoir, “A Seat at the Table: An Inside Account of Trump’s Global Economic Revolution,” captivatingly details, his unique story is a testament to the power of faith and the promise of America. 

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.