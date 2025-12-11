A Bisl Torah — A Rededication

For many, the winter season can feel difficult: longer nights, and colder weather. Loneliness may set in; a longing for another time beckons us closer.

But Hannukah, the Festival of Lights, confronts the impulse to isolate and turn away. Hannukah means rededication—traditionally, the rededication of the defiled Temple in Jerusalem. Today, we look at the brightly lit, vibrant candles and ask, “What have I let diminish, grow stale or burn out altogether?”

What needs a rededication? A reawakening? Our attention to health? Family? Our creative juices? Passion to make a difference? Just as the flames of the Hannukah candles dance with courage, persistence, and defiance, our spirits desire and deserve the same attention and reigniting.

May this season be one of soulful rededication, one in which both the Hannukah candles are brightly lit and we, too, feel a sense of renewal and hope.

Shabbat Shalom