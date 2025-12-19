fbpx

A Bisl Torah — Choice within Fear

We always have a choice. To practice our faith. To experience joy. To learn. To grow. To live. Or not.
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

December 19, 2025
Eli Sharabi at Sinai Temple. (Photo from Facebook)

Eli Sharabi recently visited Sinai Temple. He explained that when he and Almog Sarusi were forced to go down into the tunnels, Eli resisted, at first refusing to go underground. Hamas terrorists put a gun to his head. Eli realized that even through this horrific moment, he had a choice. Live or die.

His message reverberated throughout the congregation. In a season in which many feel afraid, fearful for their lives because we are Jewish, Sharabi gives us agency. We always have a choice. To practice our faith. To experience joy. To learn. To grow. To live. Or not. Even though fear exists, our mental and spiritual decisions determine our way forward.

The tradition is to only recite the Shehehiyanu the first night of Hannukah. We decided to add Shehehiyanu on the fourth night, as Eli stood on the bimah and joined the community in our first public Hannukiah lighting of the week. One recites Shehehiyanu if they have not seen a friend in a very long time. It felt more than appropriate, seeing Eli as a freed Jew and lighting the Hannukiah to thank God for reaching this moment.

May we always remember that we can choose. To choose faith. To choose gratitude. To choose life.

 

Happy Hannukah and Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

