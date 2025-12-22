A Bisl Torah — Extinguished Light

I’m studying the various kinds of light in Jewish ritual. A congregant pointed out that after havdalah, we extinguish the flame. It seems to be one of the only flames we extinguish instead of letting the light burn out on its own.

The havdalah flame represents creativity, wisdom, human curiosity and active partnership with God. While Shabbat candles represent peace and rest, the havdalah candle is a spark that leads us into a productive, engaging week.

So why extinguish the flame? Perhaps as a reminder that even the most creative minds need to disconnect. A busy week should not mean working until one drops or proving one’s worth through the amount of hours connected to a phone or computer. The extinguished flame teaches us to recognize when we need to wind down… initiated by ourselves.

The Jewish lights usher in peace, creativity, memory and hope. And the removal of light reminds us to embrace the quiet so that light has a place for return.

Shabbat shalom