Table for Five: Mishpatim

Kira Sirote

Author of “Haftorah Unrolled”

The Jewish Nation was not born in the Land of Israel. The first time we were called a nation was when Pharaoh said: “this nation Israel has gotten to be too numerous.” We became a family in Israel, but we became a nation in Egypt.

God promised Abraham: “your descendants will be strangers in a land not their own.” Well before Pharaoh, well before Moses, even before Joseph, it was the plan all along.

Why? Why couldn’t we be like a normal nation, like the Japanese or the Swiss, who became a nation in their own land?

God didn’t want a normal nation; He wanted “a kingdom of priests and a holy people.” The problem with priests, however, is that they tend to believe that their holiness grants them not only privilege but outright dominance over other people. They’re true humans, and everyone else is a lower being. They’re in and everyone else is out. Strangers are not only distrusted, they are despised.

So God sent us to Egypt, where we would be the strangers in a land not our own. He took us out, chose us and made us holy and told us in no uncertain terms: strangers are not beneath you. Strangers are not the other. Strangers are not prey.

We are commanded to cultivate our memory of being strangers and aim to reach a level of empathy that is well beyond that of Japan or Switzerland, or any other “normal” nation founded in their own homeland.