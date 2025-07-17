Table for Five: Pinchas

Rabbi Eva Robbins

Co-rabbi, N’vay Shalom; Faculty, AJRCA

In the middle of a census, we have this statement which is a “repeat” of an event from an earlier parsha, Korach, that describes a rebellion led by Korach, Datan, Aviram and 250 men against Moses and Aaron. Their jealousy of these two men is apparent. Moses responds, “… It is Hashem Who sent me.” Of course, G-d’s punishment is swift.

The Hebrew for census, “counting” the Israelites, is “S’u et Rosh,” “Lift the head,” the allusion to elevating the individual by accounting their importance in the collective. This is in stark contrast to the earth opening, from “below,” and the rebels being swallowed. It is a severe reminder for sure. Doubling/restatement is a literary tool in Torah. But this time the added word, at the end, is “neis,” translated here as a sign. It actually means something we lift (a banner), a test, and a miracle. Everyone is being reminded of the miraculous events G-d is capable of, including harsh punishments, as well as the failure of the rebels who didn’t pass the test of having faith in the Holy One. Korach was an incredibly wealthy man and Datan and Aviram were from the tribe of Reuven, the first born of Jacob’s children. These men felt they deserved to wield power and influence because of wealth and birth order. Torah teaches otherwise. It is often the youngest and most vulnerable that G-d chooses to lead. The qualities of character and values is pre-eminent for leadership. This is a lesson for America today.