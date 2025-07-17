You Must – A poem for Parsha Pinchas

You must offer up an ascent-offering as a fire-offering pleasing to God: 13 young bulls, two rams, and 14 one-year-old lambs; they must all be unblemished. ~ Numbers 29:13

On the fifteenth day of the seventh month

you must do nothing mundane, so if you

must operate a light switch or vehicle

do so with the flare of the Sabbath in mind

You must bring bulls and rams and lambs

for the offering. Nice ones. They get finicky

at the bulls and rams and lambs collection center

outside the Holy Temple, so no blemishes, please.

You must, on the second day, bring more

bulls and rams and lambs. They used the

ones you brought on the first day already.

More are needed. Still no blemishes, please.

Also, on the second day, raid the pantry,

grains are needed. If you don’t keep raw grains

Grape Nuts may do, but it depends on

who’s working that day.

On the third day, more unblemished (please)

bulls and rams and lambs are needed.

They go through them quick in here

and God is going for some kind of record.

Grains, too, of course. It’s the same on the

fourth and fifth days. If you’re running out of

bulls and rams and lambs, please keep this

in mind for next year.

On the sixth day, more of the same is needed

but add in a he-goat. You know what it did.

I think I forgot to mention you’ll also need to bring

a he-goat on all the other days. Sorry,

this is all new. Please bring the daily he-goats.

Now head into your booths and enjoy the wind

and the sky and the stars. Eat your fruit and

form your decorative chains. This is all required.

You must.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net