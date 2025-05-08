Table for Five: Acharei Mot – Kedoshim

Rabbi Ari Averbach

Host of the “Moral Courage” podcast

The chapter begins with the command often translated: “You shall be holy, because I, the Lord your God, am holy.” It then follows with a list of laws, many of them a rephrasing of the Ten Commandments – — honoring parents, observing Shabbat, eschewing idols, and our selected verse’s exhortation of stealing. Our commentators of millennia past try to parse the different kinds of stealing, as the words are written in triplicate.

Maybe to understand the words, we have to retranslate the shortest word in the section, the Hebrew Ki. When I was a kid, I learned that this two-letter word means “because” (which it often does). Hence the common translation that we should be holy *because* God is holy. But what if we choose from another viable translation of that short word? Maybe it is conditional. *If* we are holy – if we treat one another with honesty and kindness, if we pay people living wages and pay them on-time, if we refuse to fall into the trap of dealing falsely with one another – *then* God will be holy. If we (Jews, God’s partners) can bring sanctity into this chaotic world through the 613 different ways illuminated in the holy Torah, then (and only then) will God become holy to us.

Maybe the question is why we need this imperative in the first place. Are we prone to stealing? Of course we are. We need these reminders. God knows this. And God tells us. Because God wants us to be holy.