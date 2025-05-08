Every – A poem for Parsha Acharei Mot-Kedoshim

Regarding a man who “lies with” a male as one would with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination. They must be put to death. ~ Leviticus 20:13

Love is love is love is love

is love is love is love

Every soul

Every set of lips

Every arm and leg

Every length of hair

Every color of skin

Every skirt or pants

Every visible knee

Every preference

Every politic

Every new and old

Every kindness

Every breath

Every poem

Every longing

Every warmth

Every shelter

Every first

Every last

Every border

Every blurred line

Every hand

Every whisper

Every bold statement

Every epitaph

Every garden

Every gate

Every you and you

Every one

Every one

Love is love is love is love

is love is love is love

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net