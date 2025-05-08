fbpx
Every – A poem for Parsha Acharei Mot-Kedoshim

Love is love is love is love is love is love is love
Rick Lupert

May 8, 2025
Regarding a man who “lies with” a male as one would with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination. They must be put to death. ~ Leviticus 20:13

Love is love is love is love
is love is love is love

Every soul
Every set of lips
Every arm and leg
Every length of hair
Every color of skin
Every skirt or pants
Every visible knee
Every preference
Every politic
Every new and old
Every kindness
Every breath
Every poem
Every longing
Every warmth
Every shelter
Every first
Every last
Every border
Every blurred line
Every hand
Every whisper
Every bold statement
Every epitaph
Every garden
Every gate
Every you and you
Every one
Every one

Love is love is love is love
is love is love is love

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

