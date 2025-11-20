Plant-Based Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving is about more than just the food — it’s about spending time with your loved ones.

Whether you — or someone you love — is vegan, and/or you need some vegan options to add to your kosher Thanksgiving table, Michelle Harris, host and producer of “Alive & Well” on JLTV, has you covered.

“All of our recipes are plant-based, so they are always kosher,” Harris told The Journal.

“Alive & Well” is a half-hour, magazine-style program, which provides information on healthy, modern green living.

Harris’ charcuterie board is a unique spin on the traditional board.

“It still has treats guests will love but you would never know they are plant-based,” she said. “It’s perfect for a Thanksgiving starter.”

Plant-Based Charcuterie and Cheese Board

Fresh seasonal fruit (in this case I used fresh pears and organic red and green grapes)

Dried cranberries and multi-colored jumbo raisins

Sambucol Black Elderberry Gummies

Macadamia nuts

Almonds

Mini breads (I used mini-naan breads)

Flatbread crackers

Hummus (works great plain or flavored like red pepper hummus)

Plant-based cheese (I used one of my favorites: Kite Hill, Violife Smoked Plant-Based Provolone)

Mia plant-based carpaccio

Yves pepperoni slices (these are delicious and taste just like “real” pepperoni)

Rosemary and other fresh herbs to garnish

Assembly is easy for any charcuterie or cheese board. I use a combination of ramekins for dips or nuts and display the fruits, breads, crackers and plant-based cheeses throughout the board.

Garnish and serve!

“Homemade cranberry sauce is easy, and tastes much better than canned,” Harris said.

Orange Cranberry Sauce

1 12oz package fresh cranberries, rinsed

1 cup orange juice

1 cup raw sugar (or sugar alternative of your choice)

Combine orange juice and sugar in a saucepan and stir. Add cranberries and bring to a gentle boil. Continue cooking until cranberries are soft (usually about 10 to 15 minutes). Remove from heat, allow to cool to room temperature and then stir. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

If you need or want a plant-based main, you have plenty of options.

“Most supermarkets and natural grocers carry a variety of plant-based turkey alternatives,” she said. “Best of all, many also include stuffing.”

Some of her favorites:

• Tofurky Veggie Roast and Wild Rice Stuffing. Tofurky is the OG vegan “turkey-style” roast. The wild rice stuffing is amazing. This roast needs basting in order to prevent dryness.

• Garden Holiday Roast. This is my go-to holiday roast. It’s easy to make and tastes incredible. It comes stuffed and with gravy.

• Field Roast Celebration Roast. Field Roast has a “celebration,” as well as a hazelnut and cranberry option. The celebration is plain but stuffed and comes with gravy. The cranberry is wrapped in vegan puff pastry.

• Whole Foods Mushroom and Root Vegetable en Croute. This is available through food service and is a great main dish that is not a turkey substitute but delivers on flavor!

Don’t forget to leave room for dessert!

“Pumpkin pie is a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition,” Harris said. “My pumpkin pie recipe is plant-based and deliciously decadent!”

Pumpkin Pie

Crust

1 cup whole grain pastry flour

1 Tbsp raw sugar

5 Tbsp olive oil margarine (I use Earth Balance)

3 Tbsp cold water

Combine pastry flour with sweetener. Add the olive oil margarine. Next stir in the water one tablespoon at a time. Once all the ingredients are moist, you no longer need to add water. Roll out the dough. Place on a pie plate and cut away excess dough at edges. Use a fork to prick the crust. Bake at 350°F for 15 to 20 minutes until lightly browned. Allow to cool.

Pumpkin Filling

1 package Japanese silken tofu

16 oz can of pureed pumpkin

1tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1tsp vanilla extract

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup raw sugar

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground ginger

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Place tofu in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Next add the pumpkin and blend. Then add the cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, cloves, olive oil and ginger. Blend again.

Pour filling into the crust and bake for 1 hour or until it sets. Usually it’s a good idea to cover the exposed crust with tin foil so that it doesn’t burn.

Cool the pie and serve as is or with a dollop of non-dairy whipped cream such as Truwhip and enjoy!