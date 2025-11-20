Sweet Thanksgiving Treats

A Thanksgiving Feast is carbs galore. Sweetness is another hallmark of this holiday meal. The only thing that’s better is when both are mixed together.

Food blogger Marni Katz’s favorite Thanksgiving recipe is a sweet potato casserole that her mom made for Thanksgiving. It’s something she always served as part of dinner, and not dessert.

“She also whipped [it] up for Passover, Rosh Hashanah and lots of special Shabbat dinners,” Katz, SimpleGrayTShirt.com, told The Journal. “It can be made parve or dairy, [is] so simple to make and [is] a reminder that traditional recipes don’t have to be fancy!”

Simple Sweet Potato Pie

12 Servings

Filling:

40 oz can sweet potatoes/yams, drained

½ cup sugar

½ cup almond milk or whole milk, soy milk, coffee rich

1 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

Topping:

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

½ cup flour

1 cup chopped pecans

¼ cup butter, margarine or plant-based butter substitute

1. Prepare an 8″ springform pan by spraying liberally with cooking spray and wrapping the bottom in aluminum foil. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a blender or large mixing bowl with a hand mixer, combine drained sweet potatoes, sugar, almond milk, vanilla and eggs until smooth. Pour the filling mixture into the prepared springform pan.

3. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, pecans and butter. Once combined, spread evenly on top of sweet potato mixture.

4. Bake at 400 degrees for 35-40 minutes, until the middle is set. If it’s getting too dark, but the middle is not yet set, lightly cover with foil.

Pumpkin-cranberry muffins are a great alternative — or addition to — Thanksgiving dinner rolls.

“I am a third-generation American — my grandmother was born in Boston — so Thanksgiving is an important part of our family celebrations,” Karen Dennis, a healthcare publicist, told the Journal. “The vibrant taste of the cranberries contrasts beautifully with the sweetness of the pumpkin and added sugar.”

They freeze well. Plus, you can have fun with the presentation.

“Often, I bake them in a metal turkey mold that I bought on Amazon instead of the muffin-sized mini loaves,” she said. “If I bake it in loaves, I place it on a wooden cutting board which looks so pretty.”

Pumpkin Cranberry Muffins

3 cups of flour (white or whole wheat)

3 cups of sugar (scant)

1 ½ tsp of cinnamon

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1- 15-ounce can of pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 cup of canola oil

3 large eggs

1 bag of fresh cranberries

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray muffin tins with Baker’s Joy (Pam with flour).

Mix the pumpkin, oil and sugar. Add the eggs. Then mix in all the dry ingredients with a wire whisk. Fold in cranberries. Pour batter into mini loaf mold (makes 5) or one large loaf or in muffin pans (makes 24-28).

You can sprinkle the top with pumpkin seeds or Grape Nuts for crunch.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes.

A Thanksgiving meal would not be complete without a proper dessert … or desserts!

“The classic pumpkin pie is the perfect addition to the Thanksgiving meal,” Adaeze and Lenny Rosenberg, owners of New York Bagel Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica, told The Journal. “It is a truly divine experience, while creating additional memories with loved ones.”

Classic Pumpkin Pie

Yields: 3 8-Inch Pies

24 oz. pumpkin filling

12 oz. brown sugar

1 oz. corn starch

Pinch of salt

4 whole large eggs

24 oz. evaporated milk

2 ½ oz. cinnamon

3 pre-baked pie crusts

1. Pour all the filling ingredients into a mixing bowl.

2. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl with a wire whisk till smooth.

3. Pour mix into 8-inch pie tins with a pre-baked pie crust to the level of the pie tin.

4. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes.

Pam Stein, In Pam’s Kitchen, has a delicious dessert alternative that’s worthy of a place on your Thanksgiving table.

“Made in the microwave, this apple cranberry crisp is not only quick and convenient, but it also embodies the seasonal flavors of a traditional apple pie,” Stein told The Journal. “In this recipe the apples are unpeeled, giving them extra texture and a rustic appeal, the dried cranberries add a tanginess and bourbon deepens the flavors to create a dessert that is grounded in the harvest season.”

If you’re juggling multiple dishes, this recipe is a stress-free way to add a homemade dessert to your menu.

“In the midst of Thanksgiving chaos — when ovens are packed with turkeys, stuffing and other delish sides — having a dessert with minimal prep time that cooks in minutes, without competing for oven space, is a lifesaver.“

Apple Cranberry Crisp

Serves 4-6

For the Topping:

½ cup rolled oats

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup brown sugar

3 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

For the Apples:

4 medium apples, unpeeled, cored and thinly sliced

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground cloves

2 tsp lemon juice

¼ cup bourbon

2 tsp cornstarch

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1. For the topping: In a small bowl combine oats, flour and brown sugar. Pour in the melted butter and stir until the mixture forms a crumbly texture. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl add the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Add apples and lemon juice.

3. Whisk together the bourbon and cornstarch in a small bowl to make a slurry. Pour slurry over the apples and mix to coat.

4. Add apples and liquid to a shallow 7 cup, microwave-safe dish (about 8 inches diameter).

5. Sprinkle the dried cranberries over the apples.

6. Dot the oat mixture evenly over the apples.

7. Cook on high power (100%) for 8-10 minutes, until the apples are bubbling and the topping is golden. Let rest for 5 minutes.

8. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

9. Cover and refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.