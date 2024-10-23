Pumpkin Everything for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner. However, these pumpkin treats are perfect throughout fall or any time of year.

Mandie Davis’ pumpkin challah, inspired by Mandylicious’ challah recipe, is a blend of cozy fall flavors with a hint of sweetness that “feels like a warm hug,” Davis, founder and CEO of Worthy of Love, told The Journal. She added, ”I love how the pumpkin twist gives it that babka-like richness, perfect for sharing and savoring with family and friends.”

Pumpkin Challah

Dough

4 1/2 cups of flour

1 1/2 cups of water

1 1/2 Tbsp of yeast

1/3 cup oil

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp salt

Combine all dough ingredients in a large bowl and knead by hand for 5 to 10 minutes until smooth and elastic.

Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover, and let it rise in a warm place until doubled in size (about 1 to 1 1/2 hours).

Pumpkin Filling

1 can pumpkin puree

1/2 package of vanilla pudding mix

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice

3 Tbsp brown sugar

In a medium bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, vanilla pudding mix, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and brown sugar until well blended.

Shaping and Baking

After the dough has risen, divide it in half and roll each half into a large rectangle.

Spread the pumpkin filling evenly over each rectangle.

Roll each rectangle lengthwise into a log. Slice each log down the middle lengthwise and twist the two halves together.

Place the twisted loaves on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Let them rest for about 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until the inside temperature reaches at least 190°F.

Judy Elbaum’s Pumpkin Streusel Squares are the perfect sweet treat!

“They’re easy to make, dairy-free and delicious.” Elbaum, founder of Leave it to Bubbe, told the Journal.

Parve Pumpkin Streusel Squares

1 can (15.5ounce) solid pack pumpkin

12 ounces evaporated soy milk (directions below)

3 eggs

1 ½ cups sugar

1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice

½ tsp salt

1 package (18.25 ounce) yellow cake mix

½ cup margarine, melted

1 ½ cups pecans, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking pan.

In a large mixing bowl combine pumpkin, evaporated soy milk, eggs, sugar, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Whisk together all ingredients well.

Pour pumpkin mixture into your prepared baking pan.

Combine cake mix, margarine and pecans in a large bowl. Use a fork or your hands to form coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the crumbs over the filling.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven, and place on a cooling rack to cool.

Makes about 20 bars.

*To make evaporated soy milk, place 6 cups of soy milk into a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook until the 6 cups are reduced to 2 cups. You will need 1 and ½ cups for the recipe and will have ½ cup left over for another use.

Chef Lior Lev Sercarz’ herb and spice pumpkin seed recipe brings together a variety of flavors, which you combine together yourself or get the chef’s Shabazi blend.

“The Shabazi is one of my favorite blends because it combines so many great flavors that I enjoy, such as chilies, cilantro and garlic,” Lev Sercarz, owner of La Bôite and author of “A Middle Eastern Pantry,” told the Journal.

“The Shabazi is one of my favorite blends because it combines so many great flavors that I enjoy, such as chilies, cilantro and garlic.” – Chef Lior Lev Sercarz

While you can certainly enjoy these pumpkin seeds as a snack, they also add a great finishing crunch to the top of a salad or a burst of flavor to seasonal vegetables.

“Although this recipe can be enjoyed throughout the year, most people don’t really think about roasting pumpkin seeds until the fall when they are so prevalent,” Lev Sercarz said. “This method can be used with other seeds as well.”

Herb & Spice Pumpkin Seeds

Servings/Yield: 1 cup

1 cup (150g) raw, unseasoned pumpkin seeds,

1 tsp Shabazi spice blend OR a custom blend of cilantro, chili, garlic and lemon

¼ tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp vegetable oil

Preheat the oven to 300°F.

In a small mixing bowl, mix all ingredients to combine well.

Pour out onto a baking tray (parchment optional) in a single layer and bake for 10 minutes or until just golden brown, turning and stirring halfway.

Remove the tray of finished seeds from the oven and cool completely.

Store in an airtight container or jar.