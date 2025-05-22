More Than a Game: Yeshiva University’s Season of Pain, Purpose and Perseverance

“Rebound: A Year of Triumph and Tragedy at Yeshiva University Basketball“ is a documentary by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Dimon that follows the Orthodox university’s men’s basketball team, the Maccabees, through a challenging 2023 season. Produced by Fox Nation, the film explores how the all-Jewish Division III team — already known for its religious commitments and recent winning streak — was deeply affected by the Oct.7 Hamas attacks.

Talking to The Jewish Journal, Dimon recalled reaching out to head Coach Elliot Steinmetz shortly after the attacks. “I told him, ‘I know it’s a really rough time, but I think it’s important to tell the story of the team before, during, and after Oct. 7,’” Dimon said.Steinmetz, who has coached the team since 2014, immediately agreed.

The documentary opens in September 2023, with the team in a strong position following several years of historic success. Among the players are six Israelis. When the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks occur — and it becomes clear this is no ordinary conflict — the team faces a difficult choice to either cancel the season or move forward.

They choose to keep playing. In a show of solidarity, each player wears a warm-up shirt featuring the image of a hostage. The film follows them on a poignant trip to Israel, including visiting injured soldiers in Jerusalem’s Sheba hospital and a visit to Kibbutz Be’eri, where they meet Ofir Engel, a hostage, who was released after 54 days. It was especially emotional for sophomore guard Tom Beza to see him, as he knew him personally and also knows knew people who had been killed by Hamas.

“The trip was incredibly emotional,” Dimon said. “It was monumental for me, the production team, the coach, and the players. We went south to Be’eri and to the Nova site. I don’t know how anyone can visit these places and not be shaken.”

Dimon said the crew was careful not to intrude, balancing the need to document the story with respect for the players’ personal and emotional moments — especially the Israeli players spending precious time with their families.

Some players questioned whether it was right to play while their friends were fighting on the front lines back home. But they quickly realized that basketball offered them a platform to raise awareness and express solidarity with Israel in the only way they knew how. “This is a touching portrait of the team’s resilience, even as their loved ones face war back in Israel,” Dimon said.

The season proves to be difficult. The team struggles to focus, and early losses are compounded by injuries to key players — junior guard Max Zakheim and sophomore forward Or Sundjyvsky — jeopardizing their chances of winning the conference championship and qualifying for the NCAA tournament.

Another player, guard Roy Itcovichi, was in Israel during the Oct. 7 attack. His father, who also appears in the documentary, shared how since that horrific day, he and much of the country have been glued to the television, constantly checking the news for updates.

Featuring commentary from players, Coach Steinmetz, and others, the documentary underscores the emotional toll of the war, revealing deeply personal losses and the psychological weight the players carry. “I’m not Jewish, but you don’t have to be to understand what happened and to see it through their eyes,” said Dimon. “It’s powerful to witness how these young adults — just 20 or 21 years old — are navigating some of the most traumatic and sensitive moments of their lives.”

Dimon is best known for his sports documentaries “College Sports, Inc.,” “100 Days to Indy,” and “24/7 College Football.” A seasoned director, cinematographer and producer for Netflix, HBO, and Vice/Puce Films, and was supervising producer of Netflix’s “Full Swing,” an eight-part series about top professional golfers. But this film, he said, was unlike any other he’s done. “Some of the other sports documentaries I’ve made focus on wins and losses,” Dimon said. “But this one deals with a much deeper subject — something far more emotional.”

He added, “I believe sports have an incredible ability to unite and inspire, especially in times of tragedy. I’m grateful to the Maccabees for allowing us to follow them through every step of this unprecedented season — from their midseason trip to Israel to their push for the NCAA Division III Tournament. Their courage and competitive spirit, while navigating the aftermath of Oct. 7, was deeply inspiring. They weren’t just representing a team. They were representing the flagship Jewish university of the United States.”

Yeshiva’s president, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, said that the film is more than about a basketball team. “When you play for Yeshiva University you are not just playing for a school, you are playing for a people. In the wake of Oct. 7, our basketball team made a defining choice: to stand tall as proud Jews, embodying unity and strength far beyond the court. Wherever we go, on and off the court, we stand as one — honored to represent our community and the enduring spirit of our people.”