“The Writer:” A Fun Supernatural Graphic Novel Infused with Judaism

When Ben and Max Berkowitz noticed a troubling trend in comic book movies, they decided they had to do something about it.

“Characters who identified as Jewish on the page, as soon as they made the jump to TV or film, their Jewish identity was getting sidelined,” Ben told the Journal. “So we came up with a story where there was no way any studio could remove Jewish identity from it, because it was all Jewish.”

Once the award-winning producing and writing duo (NotABillionaire.com) settled on the concept, the Berkowitz Brothers cold-called their friend actor and “Disney legend” Josh Gad. Gad, who knows every Jewish folktale, “got it” right away, and was excited to partner with them.

“The Writer,” written by the Berkowitz Brothers and Gad, was illustrated by Marvel and DC Comics legend Ariel Olivetti. Dark Horse Comics released it as a four-issue series in trade paperback in April. The supernatural adventure — a la Indiana Jones — follows Stan Siegel, a comic book writer whose life unravels when the fantastical worlds that he writes about start bleeding into reality.

Alongside his fiercely protective mother, Liz (based off of Mom Berkowitz), and his brilliant daughter, Izzy, Stan faces an onslaught of Nazis, demons and mythical creatures drawn from Jewish folklore.

“It dives into themes of creativity, legacy and the power of storytelling … and blends heart, horror and meta commentary on what it means to be a writer,” Ben said.

The Berkowitz Brothers said the response has been overwhelming and humbling.

“Readers have been ecstatic, not just about the story, but about what it represents,” Max told The Journal. “Seeing Jewish characters, culture and folklore at the center of a thrilling, genre-bending comic book has struck a chord, especially during a time of rising antisemitism.”

He added, “Many have described it as refreshing, bold and long overdue; it’s not just entertainment — it’s representation that feels urgent and deeply personal.”

The Jewish Journal asked the Berkowitz Brothers about their graphic novel’s impact, plans for the future and more.

What impact do you hope “The Writer” has?

We hope “The Writer” cracks open the door for more nuanced, layered Jewish stories to take center stage. There’s so much untapped potential in the realm of Jewish folklore and mythology — it’s a treasure trove of complex characters, divine tricksters, moral paradoxes and generational trauma and joy.

Jewish storytelling isn’t linear. It’s layered, full of anxiety and awe, humor and grief. It’s neurotic and mystical, cerebral and emotional. We want this book to show that Jewish identity is not a monolith — and that comic books are a perfect medium to explore that duality.

In what way does this format make the information accessible?

Judaism has always placed a sacred emphasis on the power of words — on storytelling, interpretation, and commentary. Comics are a modern extension of that tradition. They allow ideas to live in both text and image, engaging the reader emotionally and intellectually. In “The Writer,” we fuse myth and modernity in a way that invites even those unfamiliar with Jewish lore to step into a world that’s both fantastical and grounded. Comics, at their best, democratize deep ideas. They are sermons in technicolor.

What’s next for “The Writer”-verse?

While “The Writer” was originally envisioned as a one-off, we intentionally left the ending open and cryptic — because the world we’ve built is full of possibilities. There’s an entire toy box of mythology and storytelling just waiting to be explored. We can’t say too much yet, but we’re cooking up a few things behind the scenes that we’re extremely excited about. This might just be the beginning.

Anything to add?

Just a thank you. To every reader who picked up the comic, to those who shared it, taught it or handed it to a friend — we see you. This was a story born from love: love of family, of myth, of history, of storytelling itself. We hope it inspires others to write their own stories, to dig into their cultural roots, and to never underestimate the power of a good comic book.

