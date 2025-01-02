StandWithUs Gala Shines a Light on Advocacy, Education and Support for Israel

Each December, around Hanukkah, StandWithUs (SWU) hosts its annual “Festival of Lights” gala, honoring those who have made significant contributions to its mission of combating antisemitism and educating about Israel. The event also serves as a fundraiser, offering supporters a chance to connect and network.

The event, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Century City, began with a lavish buffet.

Comedian Dan Ahdoot kicked off the proceedings with a monologue that had the audience roaring with laughter. A Persian Jew, he quipped, “For Persian Jews, the stereotype is that we are cheap … and they couldn’t be more right.” He also humorously recounted a visit to a shooting range after Oct. 7, where he discovered it was packed with fellow Jews. “The place looked like Chabad.”

Influencer and activist Montana Tucker was the evening’s emcee. Although she has 14 million followers across her social media platforms, Tucker was not well-known among this type of crowd before Oct. 7. She initially gained fame among younger audiences on TikTok and Instagram, where she shared dance videos. However, in the 14 months since the attack on Israel, Tucker has increasingly used her platforms to advocate for Israel. She has visited the country four times during this period, a decision that cost her 200,000 followers but gained her many new supporters. Tucker, whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, told the crowd how she grew up hearing their stories.

“They told me about the fear, the loss and the unimaginable strength it took to survive,” she said. “Those stories were my foundation. They taught me resilience and the responsibility we all have to never stay silent in the face of hate. That’s why I decided to dedicate my entire life and all of my social media platforms to fight antisemitism. I share these stories not only for my family’s past, but for what’s happening here today.”

Actress Patricia Heaton, best known for “Everybody Loves Raymond,” expressed her “outrage” over the events of Oct. 7 and the subsequent protests on campuses and in the streets that blamed Israel. Surprised by the lack of visible Christian support for Israel, she founded her own nonprofit, O7C, to rally Christians to be as vocal and supportive of Israel and the Jewish community as the opposition is anti-Israel.

StandWithUs co-founder and international president Esther Renzer presented Heaton and Tucker with the StandWithUs “Guardian of Israel” Award.

Two students were also honored for their activism. UCLA student Eli Tsives, whose Instagram following grew from 1,000 to nearly 45,000 after a viral video showing him being blocked by pro-Palestinian protesters, credited the StandWithUs Kenneth Leventhal High School Internship for equipping him with advocacy skills. The “Star of David” Award was presented to him by Perri Polansky of the Kenneth Leventhal Foundation.

Betty Srour, a University of Miami alumna and former StandWithUs Emerson Fellow, now serves as a campus liaison. She shared how SWU’s Saidoff Legal Department helped her brother, which was one of the key reasons she became an Emerson Fellow. Srour was honored with the “Star of David” Award, which was presented by Rita and Steve Emerson, the founders of the Emerson Fellowship.

The keynote speaker, Eylon Levy, a former Israeli government representative and host of the “Israel: State of the Nation,” podcast, was introduced by Bruce Lederman, one of the evening’s co-sponsors. Levy recounted Israel’s victories over the past year against Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the Houthis. He emphasized the critical role Israel plays in making the world a safer place and urged the Diaspora to stay engaged in this global drama. He called for unwavering support to ensure Israel’s security so it can continue safeguarding the world. Levy highlighted the selfless dedication of IDF soldiers, who give their all without seeking recognition. Reflecting on the past year, which he described as filled with the “unthinkable,” he left the audience with a hopeful vision of a world at peace.

The evening also honored John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting, who has been a steadfast supporter of Israel. Ondrasik shared his experiences from recent trips to Israel, including a memorable performance at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. To the audience’s delight, he also performed one of his songs.

StandWithUs was co-founded in 2001 by Roz Rothstein, Jerry Rothstein and Renzer. Rothstein, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, stressed the importance of holding professors, media, and others accountable for spreading falsehoods about Israel. She thanked attendees for supporting SWU’s initiatives, including social media, legal advocacy, education and mentorship programs. Rothstein called on everyone to be guardians of truth, setting an example for the next generation to uphold the promise of “never again.”

Naty Saidoff, one of the organization’s major supporters, along with his wife Debbie, led the evening’s fundraising efforts. Special recognition was given to Leo David and David Wiener for their exceptional contributions and role modeling.