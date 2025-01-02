BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Partners with Manischewitz

In December, Manischewitz announced its sponsorship deal with Jake Retzlaff, starting quarterback for the Brigham Young University Cougars. Retzlaff is the first Jewish quarterback in the history of BYU and one of only three Jewish students on BYU’s Mormon campus.

“The alliance with Jake Retzlaff and the Manischewitz family is truly a match made in heaven,” Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco, parent company of Manischewitz, told The Journal. “His story and rise to success as a Jewish football player in a Mormon college inspires so many.”

Affectionately dubbed “BYJew,” a name Retzlaff and his older brother Reggie came up with, Retzlaff brings visibility to Jewish identity in rarely represented spaces.

With the Cougars enjoying their best season in over 20 years, with a 10-2 record, as well as a win over the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl (36-14) on December 28, Retzlaff’s leadership has not only elevated his team but also captured national attention.

“He brings awareness to Jewish Life to a place that normally would not experience the traditions and foods of the Jewish people,” Seidman said. “This partnership represents the Manischewitz dream to reach as many people as possible to celebrate Jewish heritage and bring awareness to Jewish food and excellence.”

Seidman added, “While I always appreciated college football, now I am a forever fan.”

Manischewitz began its journey in 1888 with a simple box of matzo and, through recent rebranding, has shown its commitment to adapting to the tastes and dietary needs of modern consumers.

In addition to being seen on limited-edition Jake Retzlaff Matzo Boxes, Retzlaff will share his story and connection to Manischewitz, and Judaism, through engaging social media content.

Retzlaff said that partnering with Manischewitz was a natural fit.

“I love the brand; it’s deeply connected to my heritage and traditions,” Retzlaff told the Journal. “I’m proud to introduce Manischewitz foods to my teammates and fans.”

From wrapping tefillin in the BYU stadium to leading Provo’s first public Hanukkah menorah lighting, Retzlaff has embraced his role as ambassador for Jewish culture in a state where only 0.2% of residents identify as Jewish. His visibility has inspired others, including Jewish youth athletes, who now see him as a role model both on and off the field. As the partnership continues through the 2024 academic year, fans can expect to see more collaborative content, holiday moments and charitable initiatives.

“Sports and Jewish values align in so many ways,” he said. “They both emphasize striving to be your best, showing respect for your family and teammates and taking pride in your heritage and [your] team.”

The partnership between Retzlaff and Manischewitz was made possible by Eitan Levine, a New York-based writer, comedian and cultural connector, known for his viral “Jewish Man on the Street” videos. He saw Retzlaff’s story as an incredible opportunity.

“Jake Retzlaff is a story we rarely see: A Jewish athlete thriving in one of the least likely environments for our community,” Levine said. “This isn’t just a sponsorship; it’s a moment of cultural celebration.”

Growing up, Retzlaff said his favorite Jewish tradition was making matzah pizza during Passover.

“I’ve come to appreciate the deeper meaning of the holiday, especially during the seder, as a time of reflection and connection with family, said Retzlaff, whose favorite Jewish food is matzah with peanut butter.

“I hope my involvement helps broaden awareness and appreciation of Jewish food and culture among both Jews and non-Jews,” he said. “How about kicking things off with Matzo Mondays?”