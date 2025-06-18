Iran’s Nuclear Escalation Is Not Just Israel’s Problem — It’s the World’s

As Israeli civilians rush in and out of bomb shelters, under threat from Iranian missiles aimed not at military installations but at homes, schools, and hospitals, the world must confront a grave and mounting reality: we are witnessing the terrifying consequences of a regime emboldened by its nuclear ambitions. While Iran has not yet unleashed nuclear terrorism, its increasingly aggressive behavior makes that nightmare scenario dangerously plausible — and the threat is not limited to Israel.

In the past week, Israel has taken decisive and measured military action against Iranian targets in response to a regime that has grown increasingly threatening, belligerent and bold. Israel’s decision to preempt Iran’s nuclear capability was based on countering an existential threat, undertaken by a nation that has repeatedly warned the world of what was coming.

The Iranian regime, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, described Israel as a “cancerous tumor,” and has long made its genocidal intentions clear. Israel is the “little Satan,” the United States the “great Satan,” and the rest of the Western world a target for obliteration. These are not just inflammatory slogans — they reflect the deeply rooted ideology of an extremist regime with the means and the will to act on its threats. This is not hyperbole. It is state policy, rooted in a dangerous, apocalyptic worldview and backed by an expanding nuclear program that Israeli intelligence — among the most respected in the world — has repeatedly warned is nearing completion.

Some argue that Iran has suspended or slowed its nuclear ambitions. I do not share that comfort or wishful thinking. I trust Israeli intelligence and the analysts and operatives who have consistently sounded the alarm, often long before the international community was ready to listen. Israel has taken on the burden of this campaign, not just for its own people but for the safety of all free societies.

Others argue that the optimal course to stop Iran from achieving nuclear capability has always been through diplomatic negotiation. They accuse Israel of stalling the process. This would have been the 6th round of such negotiations. Skeptics of that theory agree that if Iran wanted to reach a “deal,” it would have, and that negotiations are the regime’s stalling tactic so it can regroup and continue to do its dangerous work. Further, given its track record, most believe that Iran will hide aspects of their work and violate the deal, regardless of how watchful its inspectors are. Israel knows this.

Many talking heads who disagree with Israel’s preemptive attack on Iran are asking, “What is Israel’s endgame?” The answer should be obvious. Israel’s end goal is to prevent an existential threat from, and denuclearize, a theocratic government that has openly called for the destruction of not just one nation, but an entire people. Iran left Israel no choice. The alternative would have been to wait for a nuclear-armed dictatorship to make good on its promises of annihilation.

It is important to remember that this is not Israel’s first confrontation with existential threats. From its founding, Israel has been forced to defend itself against those who sought its destruction. But what we are seeing now is different. This is not another border conflict or skirmish with a non-state terrorist actor funded by Iran. This is a direct confrontation with Iran, a regime that has both the ideology and, increasingly, the capacity to inflict catastrophic damage, not only on Israel but on the broader international community.

What would the world expect Israel to do in this moment? Sit silently while its enemies prepare weapons of mass murder? Wait until the regime that funds more terror proxies than any other country in the world gains the ability to launch nuclear warheads? Every sovereign nation has the right — and the duty — to defend its people. When that nation is the first target of a radical regime’s nuclear ambitions, that duty becomes urgent and non-negotiable.

Now is the time for moral clarity and international resolve. A maniacal regime with nuclear ambitions that openly threatens to destroy Israel, the U.S., and the West, cannot be appeased or ignored. This is not just an Israeli problem. It is a test of the world’s ability to recognize evil, call it by its name, and confront it before it is too late.

Israel is on the front lines, but the danger reaches far beyond its borders. What Iran is attempting is not just a regional conflict — it is a challenge to the global order. If the world fails to stop Iran now, the consequences will be felt from Jerusalem to London to New York and beyond. The safety of our shared future depends on our ability to see the threat that is staring us in the face, and to act — not with delay, not with equivocation, but with unity, courage and resolve.

Roz Rothstein is co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, a 24 year-old international nonpartisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism